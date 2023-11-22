Amplifying Evidence with Unified Clinical Trial Data Collection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into how intelligent automation can expedite startup timelines while being responsive to any required changes. The featured speakers will discuss the effectiveness of a unified clinical trial data collection platform in enabling evidence generation through industry-level use cases. Attendees will learn why a collaborative approach between regulators, sponsors and technology vendors is essential to define what is feasible and acceptable in a modern clinical environment.
TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clinical research often lacks sufficient evidence, leading to prescribing decisions in healthcare that are not evidence-based or supported by randomized, double-blind clinical trials. This is one of the reasons why drug development takes a significant amount of time and financial resources, with an average cost of $3 billion and a duration of 12 years.
To address this issue, it is crucial to support sponsors in achieving their desired outcomes by establishing a more efficient pathway for them to develop tools, integrate data-collecting sensors and generate the necessary evidence. By implementing a unified clinical trial data collection platform powered by intelligent automation, we can expedite startup timelines, standardize the collection of digital measurements and facilitate the creation of innovative trial designs and endpoints, positively impacting the delivery of clinical trials and drug programs.
In this webinar, industry experts will discuss how combining a unified clinical trial data collection platform with intelligent automation can revolutionize drug development and why the current status quo is no longer sufficient. With these capabilities, the industry now has the opportunity to explore new possibilities, such as incorporating additional sensors to identify surrogate or alternative endpoints, rethinking adaptive trial designs and efficiently responding to emerging data.
Join Musaddiq Khan, VP, Therapeutic Area Solutions Leader, Medable; Cindy Howry, VP, eCOA Science, Medable; and Sarah Valentine, Partnerships Lead, Life Sciences, Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), for the live webinar on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11am EST (10am CST).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Amplifying Evidence with Unified Clinical Trial Data Collection.
