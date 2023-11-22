Amplifying Evidence with Unified Clinical Trial Data Collection, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

With these capabilities, the industry now has the opportunity to explore new possibilities, such as incorporating additional sensors to identify surrogate or alternative endpoints, rethinking adaptive trial designs and efficiently responding to emerging data. Post this

In this webinar, industry experts will discuss how combining a unified clinical trial data collection platform with intelligent automation can revolutionize drug development and why the current status quo is no longer sufficient. With these capabilities, the industry now has the opportunity to explore new possibilities, such as incorporating additional sensors to identify surrogate or alternative endpoints, rethinking adaptive trial designs and efficiently responding to emerging data.

Join Musaddiq Khan, VP, Therapeutic Area Solutions Leader, Medable; Cindy Howry, VP, eCOA Science, Medable; and Sarah Valentine, Partnerships Lead, Life Sciences, Digital Medicine Society (DiMe), for the live webinar on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at 11am EST (10am CST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Amplifying Evidence with Unified Clinical Trial Data Collection.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks