Amplēo Acquires Peisner Johnson, Expands into Sales Tax Expertise

"Bringing Peisner Johnson into the Amplēo brand will address a critical pain point for our clients," said Lincoln Howell, CEO of Amplēo. Post this

Peisner Johnson's advanced approach not only streamlines compliance but also provides real-time functionality, revolutionizing how businesses handle their sales tax obligations. Its white-glove service model, which operates discreetly in the background, will allow Amplēo to offer an even more comprehensive and seamless experience to its clients, making complex sales tax management feel like a natural extension of its existing financial services.

"Joining Amplēo allows us to extend our reach and provide even more value to our clients," said Jason Parr, CEO of Peisner Johnson. "Our sales tax expertise, combined with Amplēo's fractional model, creates a unique offering for our clients. We're excited to help businesses not only stay sales tax compliant but also thrive and grow with more experts at their fingertips."

As part of the acquisition, Peisner Johnson will be rebranded as The Sales Tax People at Amplēo, integrating its specialized expertise into Amplēo's existing suite of fractional executive services. This union creates a powerhouse of business solutions, offering clients access to sales tax compliance experts as well as fractional CFOs, CMOs and HR leaders to help at every stage of growth.

The acquisition enables Amplēo to offer a more holistic approach to business management, combining financial strategy, marketing expertise, human resources leadership and sales tax compliance. Clients of both companies will benefit from this expanded suite of services, gaining access to a broader range of expert guidance to fuel their growth and success.

For more information, visit ampleo.com.

About Peisner Johnson

Peisner Johnson, also known as The Sales Tax People, is a leading sales tax consulting firm dedicated exclusively to solving sales- and use-tax problems. Since 1992, it has helped thousands of businesses navigate sales tax complexity with confidence. With its team of real accountants and consultants, it provides comprehensive solutions and tailored strategies for your individual business. Let The Sales Tax People handle the sales tax so you can focus on growing your business. For more information, visit peisnerjohnson.com.

About Amplēo

Amplēo provides business professionals in finance, marketing and human resources to companies on a fractional basis in order to help them achieve their full potential. The Amplēo model allows companies the freedom and flexibility to add highly experienced, strategic talent as they need it without having to commit to full-time employment. It also offers talented business professionals the chance to do their best work for a range of enterprises while enjoying greater variety, flexibility and work-life balance. Thousands of companies rely on Amplēo professionals to deliver sage direction and expert counsel at all levels of their organization. Visit ampleo.com today.

