Amplēo Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Peak Business Valuation

"By integrating Peak Business Valuation's exceptional skill set into the Amplēo brand, we strengthen our ability to guide businesses at critical growth junctures," said Lincoln Howell, CEO of Amplēo. Post this

Since its inception in 2018, Peak Business Valuation has built a reputation as one of the highest-rated valuation firms in the country. The firm has helped businesses nationwide assess their worth with precision and clarity. Their comprehensive services include SBA-compliant valuations for buying and selling businesses, gift and estate tax valuations, valuations related to litigation, ESOP valuations, transaction advisory valuations, machinery and equipment appraisals and quality of earnings reports. By joining forces with Amplēo, Peak will now offer its valuation expertise alongside Amplēo's fractional CFOs, CMOs and HR leaders.

"Uniting with Amplēo empowers us to extend our reach and provide greater value to our clients," said Ryan Hutchins, Managing Partner of Peak Business Valuation. "Our valuation services, blended with Amplēo's comprehensive executive offerings, create a powerful resource for businesses to maximize their potential. We're thrilled to help more businesses grow and thrive."

Peak Business Valuation will operate under the Amplēo brand, offering clients a seamless experience that integrates valuation services with financial strategy, operational efficiency and executive vision and leadership. This holistic approach ensures that business owners have access to flexible, expert-led solutions tailored to their unique needs.

The acquisition underscores Amplēo's commitment to being a one-stop solution for business leadership and strategic guidance, empowering companies to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit ampleo.com.

About Peak Business Valuation

Peak Business Valuation is a trusted provider of business valuation and advisory services, helping business owners understand their companies' worth and plan for the future. With extensive experience across industries, Peak delivers tailored solutions for mergers, acquisitions, succession planning and growth strategies. For more information, visit peakbusinessvaluation.com.

About Amplēo

Amplēo provides experts in finance, marketing and human resources to companies on a fractional basis in order to help them achieve their full potential. The Amplēo model allows companies the freedom and flexibility to add highly experienced, strategic talent as they need it without having to commit to full-time employment. It also offers talented business professionals the chance to do their best work for a range of enterprises while enjoying greater variety, flexibility and work-life balance. Thousands of companies rely on Amplēo professionals to deliver sage direction and expert counsel at all levels of their organization. Visit ampleo.com today.

Media Contact

Lincoln Howell, Amplēo, (801) 590-7791, [email protected], https://ampleo.com/

SOURCE Amplēo