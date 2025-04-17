AMS and VideoAmp Announce Strategic Collaboration Advancing Cross-Channel Targeting and Measurement with AI-Driven Patented Technology

"VideoAmp has an amazing combination of scale, speed, and technical integrations, allowing us to be even more strategic in how we plan and buy video. We can compare custom audience CPMs to traditional demo CPMs to see what we're really getting for our clients." - Alex Sapoznikov, CIO of AMS Post this

"By bringing VideoAmp's custom audiences to linear we have a common currency and a true effective CPM across all video," said Alex Sapoznikov, CIO of AMS. "VideoAmp has an amazing combination of scale, speed, and technical integrations, allowing us to be even more strategic in how we plan and buy video. We can compare custom audience CPMs to traditional demo CPMs to see what we're really getting for our clients. It's finally all bought and measured in one place."

"We are thrilled for AMS to be 'Powered by VideoAmp,' as they deliver customized, actionable audiences across broadcast, cable, and streaming," said Josh Hudgins, CPO of VideoAmp. "Our work with AMS speaks directly to our mission of transparent media measurement, and we're excited to see how they employ our suite of APIs to drive innovation in their product offering."

"We are excited to present this solution to our clients, including Omaha Steaks and Quicken, to showcase how the integration of VideoAmp's advanced measurement technology with AMS' solutions will enhance our ability to connect with custom audiences across the video ecosystem," said Kristi Tropp, SVP, Managing Director, Involved Media USA.

About AMS (Active Media Services)

AMS (Active Media Services, Inc.) is an independent media solutions company delivering sustainable growth to businesses across the globe. Its brands include Active International, offering innovative Corporate Trade solutions; Involved Media, a full-service media agency; and XACTV Network, providing efficient, AI-driven video reach. Based in New York, AMS has 12 offices and more than 600 employees across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's commitment to culture and employees has led to awards and recognition around the world. For more information, visit https://amsgrowthpartner.com/.

About VideoAmp

VideoAmp is a media measurement company transforming advertising. By leveraging the power of currency-grade big data, VideoAmp's solutions provide clients with access to advanced audiences and the ability to precisely plan, optimize and measure media investments across platforms to achieve better outcomes. With these solutions, media sellers can increase the value of their inventory, while advertisers can benefit from increased return on investment. VideoAmp has seen incredible adoption for its measurement and currency solutions with 641% YoY growth, 98% coverage of the TV publisher ecosystem, 11 agency groups and more than 1,000+ advertisers. VideoAmp is headquartered in Los Angeles and New York with offices across the United States. To learn more, visit www.videoamp.com.

