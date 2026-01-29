AMS Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments and Senior Promotions to Accelerate Digital Growth

"Our people are our greatest asset, and I'm proud of the depth, experience, and collaboration across this leadership team," said Bill Georges, Global CEO and President of AMS. Post this

AMS's approach to technology and AI is rooted in enablement, not replacement. The company continues to invest in its people alongside digital and AI capabilities to help teams work smarter and deliver stronger outcomes for clients. In 2025, AMS' XACTV Network launched Artii, its proprietary AI-powered video platform designed to optimize video investment across broadcast, cable, and streaming—pairing advanced machine learning with experienced talent to drive efficiency, performance, and long-term competitiveness.

"These leadership moves reflect where our business is headed and how we're evolving to meet the market," said Bill Georges, Global CEO and President of AMS. "Our people are our greatest asset, and I'm proud of the depth, experience, and collaboration across this leadership team. With a clear focus on innovation, digital growth, and audience-first solutions, we've built a streamlined structure that positions AMS to help brands connect more effectively with consumers and move forward as a customer-centered growth partner in 2026 and beyond."

Expanded Executive Leadership Roles

Alex Sapoznikov, Global Chief Strategy Officer, will lead AMS's global product innovation, digital growth strategy, technology enablement, information solutions, and global marketing. In this role, Sapoznikov will drive innovation and AI adoption across the organization, expanding AMS's digital capabilities and accelerating the development of new products and services that help clients capture greater share of wallet across channels and regions.





across channels and regions. Kevin Farkas, Global Chief Commercial Officer, will oversee AMS's global commercial strategy, aligning go-to-market efforts across products, markets, and agency partnerships. His role is focused on driving revenue growth, improving market efficiency, and strengthening collaboration across domestic and international teams.





Liz Margolis, Global Chief Operating Officer, will oversee global operations, planning, performance reporting, facilities, and AMS's people and culture functions. Her expanded role reinforces the company's commitment to operational excellence and a people-first culture as AMS continues to scale globally.

Senior Leadership Promotions

Andrew Bulmer has been promoted to President, International. In this role, Bulmer will have executive oversight of all AMS offices outside the U.S., driving international growth, performance, and alignment with the company's global strategy. His leadership and global expertise continue to strengthen AMS's international operations and position the business for long-term success.





Bethany Harris has been promoted to Executive Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships. Harris leads AMS's agency and partner relationships, driving integrated solutions that deliver measurable value for clients while strengthening long-term partnerships.





Bob O'Neill has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, O'Neill will lead U.S. revenue strategy and performance, driving growth across sales, partnerships, and key client relationships while aligning go-to-market execution across teams.





Cameron Swan has been promoted to Chief Growth Officer, International. Swan will accelerate AMS's international expansion by leading growth through strategic partnerships and acquisitions across markets outside the U.S., identifying and integrating opportunities that expand market presence and drive sustained revenue growth.





Corinne Casagrande has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Strategy and Planning. Casagrande plays a critical role in shaping client-centric strategy, translating insights into actionable media plans, and helping clients adapt to evolving media consumption patterns.





Melissa Moschetti, Executive Vice President and Executive Managing Director, Media, continues to lead AMS's media organization, overseeing client delivery, performance, and innovation across channels. Her leadership has been instrumental in driving growth, strengthening client relationships, and advancing AMS's media capabilities.

Additional Promotions

The following senior promotions further strengthen AMS's leadership across technology, data, media, and partnerships:

Ashley Forshay – Vice President, Sales

Andrew Faehnle – Vice President, Data Science

Carl Mayer – Vice President, Strategic Partnership Group

Julie Phelan – Vice President, Media Systems

Katie Zamek – Senior Vice President, Global CRM & Business Solutions

Kieron Murphy – Chief Revenue Officer UK & SVP Global Out-of-Home

Martin Lhotak – Senior Vice President, Technology Enablement

Rajesh Padmanaban – Vice President, ERP Admin and DevOps

Ram Krishnamurthy – Senior Vice President, ERP Solutions Development and Information Security

Slava Frid – Senior Vice President, Product Innovation & Information Strategy

Built for Stability and Growth

With more than 12 offices across 10 countries globally, low staff turnover compared to industry averages, and long-standing client relationships, AMS continues to differentiate itself as a stable, independent partner in an industry defined by constant change. The company executes more than one billion in media annually across linear and digital channels and internationally has earned 34 Great Place to Work awards and certifications since 2018, reflecting its commitment to culture, inclusion, and employee engagement.

"Our mission to be a 'Partner in Growth' is reflected in how we invest in our people and how we show up for clients every day," Georges added. "This leadership team embodies that mindset, and I'm confident they will continue to drive meaningful results for our clients and our business."

About AMS

AMS (Active Media Services, Inc.) is an independent media solutions company delivering sustainable growth to businesses across the globe. Its brands include Active International, offering innovative Corporate Trade solutions; Involved Media, a full-service media agency; and XACTV Network, providing efficient, AI-driven video reach. Based in New York, AMS has 12 offices and more than 600 employees across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Known for its values-driven culture, AMS has earned Great Place to Work® certifications in the U.S., UK, Canada, Spain, and Australia—alongside accolades for Inclusion, Mental Wellness, Millennials, and Women in Advertising. It has also been named by Campaign Magazine and the Australian Financial Review on their Best Places to Work lists and recognized among Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

AMS holds EcoVadis sustainability certifications, reflecting a people-first approach to ESG and its We Care initiatives that support inclusion, learning, and community impact. For more information, visit https://amsgrowthpartner.com.

Media Contact

Shelley Kapitulik Jaye, Splash PR for AMS, 1 2038981501, [email protected]

