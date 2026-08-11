AMS Earns Spot on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"This milestone reflects the dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers. Our significant growth is attributable to our team's ability to deliver exceptional mission focused solutions in support of the warfighter," said Steve Thomas, AMS president. Post this

"This milestone reflects the dedication of our employees and the trust of our customers. Our significant growth is attributable to our team's ability to deliver exceptional mission focused solutions in support of the warfighter," said Steve Thomas, AMS president.

Founded on a legacy of technical excellence, AMS has grown from 116 employees at its launch to more than 300 employees today. In 2024, the company transitioned to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), further strengthening its commitment to employee ownership and long-term success.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"We are grateful to our customers for their partnership and to our employee-owners, whose commitment to the mission makes achievements like this possible. Our focus remains on building a company that creates long-term opportunities for employees and enduring value for our customers," Thomas said.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

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About AMS AMS is an employee-owned, technology-driven company delivering advanced engineering and technology for critical national security missions. The company specializes in air and missile defense radars, seekers, interceptors, command and control and unmanned systems. Our team of engineers are experts in electrical and computer engineering, mechanical design, prototyping and real-time software development. The company of 300+ employees is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Media Contact:

Whitney Schmitt

O: 256-932-6175

C: 256-345-0380

[email protected]

Media Contact

Whitney Schmitt, AMS, 1 256-345-0380, [email protected], www.ams.us

SOURCE AMS