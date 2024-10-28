AMS Geek Among Sponsors and Partners at Xperience24 in Las Vegas, September 23-26, 2024

"Our partnership with AMS Geek has been invaluable, especially in supporting NetForum users with expert guidance and seamless integrations. It's great to see them actively engaging with the community at Xperience24 and helping associations leverage technology to achieve their goals," Post this

"Xperience24 offers a unique opportunity to connect with association leaders and professionals who are dedicated to advancing their organizations and membership experience through technology," said Ben Muscolino, CEO of AMS Geek. "We were thrilled to sponsor and exhibit at this event, where we explained the strengths of our AMS consulting team under Vice President Craig Peake and showcased our industry-leading AMS integration solution, Data Sangria, a purpose-built iPaaS for associations."

AMS Geek's sponsorship highlights its ongoing formal partnerships with Momentive Software, including AMS Geek and Data Sangria, and their commitment to helping associations thrive through the use of intuitive, powerful software. At their exhibition booth, AMS Geek offered consultations and discussions on how their tools can solve real-world challenges faced by associations of all sizes. Their solutions cater to key areas such as data hygiene, AMS integrations with other third-party systems like events, email solutions, and awards management for associations, all while improving overall operational efficiency and saving associations time and money.

"We're thrilled to have AMS Geek as a sponsor and exhibitor at Xperience24. Their continued support and innovative solutions, like Data Sangria, play a key role in helping our YourMembership users streamline operations and drive success for associations," said Eric Newman, Vice President of YourMembership at Momentive Software.

"Our partnership with AMS Geek has been invaluable, especially in supporting NetForum users with expert guidance and seamless integrations. It's great to see them actively engaging with the community at Xperience24 and helping associations leverage technology to achieve their goals," added Tim Ward, General Manager of Aptify, NetForum Enterprise, and Nucleus at Momentive Software.

"I've been working in and around the Momentive Software community of products for well over 20 years now, and it's exciting to see the drive and passion the other partners, the customers, and the team at Momentive have to keep associations thinking forward," said Craig Peake, Vice President of AMS Geek, who attended the event alongside the company's CEO, Muscolino.

About AMS Geek

AMS Geek is a premier agency specializing in association management systems consulting. They provide expert guidance, support, and implementation services to help associations optimize their use of technology and streamline operations. AMS Geek's team of professionals is dedicated to ensuring that associations can leverage the full potential of their AMS solutions.

About Data Sangria

Data Sangria is the leading iPaaS solution for associations, specializing in powering integrations between association management systems. With a focus on data portability and connectivity, Data Sangria offers a no-code platform that ensures ease of use and provides actionable insights, helping associations maintain a healthy database and avoid data integrity issues.

About AssociationWire

AssociationWire is a Virginia holding company that includes AMS Geek, Data Sangria, AMS Jobs, Turf Republic, and 7amCyber, owned and operated by founder Benjamin Muscolino. At AssociationWire.com, you can subscribe to an industry-leading source of news, insights, and resources for the association community through its AI newsletter. Their mission is to support the growth and success of associations through times of digital change while empowering customers to leverage technology to achieve their goals and pursue their missions.

For more information, visit www.amsgeek.com

Media Contact

Craig Peake, AssociationWire, 1 703-623-0599, [email protected], www.amsgeek.com

Benjamin Muscolino, AssociationWire, 1 585-766-9681, [email protected], www.amsgeek.com

SOURCE AMS Geek