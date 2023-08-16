AMS Management Group's Insurtech Platform Adaptrack to Continue AI Innovation

Medical liability provider reimagines risk management services through amplifi, the industry's first large language model AI suite

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMS Management Group (amsmanagementgroup.com) and its insurtech platform, Adaptrack (amsmanagementgroup.com/adaptrack), announced today the development of amplifi, the industry's first generative AI toolkit. Amplifi instantly personalizes risk management content for today's busy clinician. This AI suite will provide AMS, and its insurance offerings through Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group's (AMS RRG) 5,000 plus members, with a differentiated risk management experience. Amplifi will offer AMS RRG members the ability to create seamless case scenarios for review through clinician-centric AI built to match their dynamic needs.

"We are driven to innovate and deliver products to our insured clients that help them manage the challenges they face throughout their day. The creation of amplifi supports our current risk management offering and will further enhance the personalized tools we provide to our membership. The incorporation of this AI suite will redefine how our clinically focused program is experienced," says Richard Welch, President and CEO of AMS.

"We're thrilled to present amplifi, the Medical Professional Liability (MPL) industry's inaugural generative AI toolkit. We've leveraged Adaptrack's core nudge platform data to construct our large language model, equipping AMS' clinically oriented risk management model with unique insights for its members," states Niraj Swami, Adaptrack's CEO. "We've designed amplifi with the clinician at the core – foundationally creating an AI that simplifies risk management and assists decision support, while keeping privacy, risk and safety as key anchors."

Adaptrack's amplifi will use generative AI to seamlessly develop personalized content that insured membership can create and reflect upon. The cases that amplifi will generate will be tailored to match specific scenarios that are encountered by clinicians on the frontline of healthcare. The ability to produce instantaneous custom case content will be coupled with Adaptrack's behavioral nudge platform and AMS' clinician-centric risk management program.

Mr. Welch added, "Ultimately, this is another demonstration of AMS' strategic execution. We are driven to attain differentiated member engagement and insights, and the incorporation of Adaptrack's amplifi will help us on this journey."

About AMS Management Group:

Best Practices Insurance Services, LLC dba AMS Management Group, provides a full spectrum of program administration, from distribution and underwriting to risk and claims management services for medical professional liability insurers. AMS Management Group manages over $100 million in annual Gross Written Premiums. Since its inception, AMS Management Group has been the exclusive program administrator for AMS RRG. Since 2003, AMS RRG has been providing medical liability insurance to a number of physicians and physician groups across a broad range of specialties, and today is one of the nation's premier physician risk retention groups. AMS RRG's stable, flexible, cost-effective medical liability insurance options now protect over 5,000 members.

About Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group, Inc.

Domiciled in Arizona as a domestic casualty insurance company since 2003, Applied Medico-Legal Solutions Risk Retention Group (AMS RRG) provides high value medical liability insurance and enterprise risk management solutions, with unparalleled service to members located throughout the United States. AMS RRG's risk management contributes to its success by offering a unique program that engages member physicians in initiatives focused on reducing errors and risks, with key objectives of overall claims reduction and improved operating profitability. Comprised of experienced and trusted healthcare executives, medical leaders, and insurance professionals, the Company's executive offices are located in Florida, New Jersey, Texas, New York and Connecticut. AMS RRG is rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and A' (A Prime), Unsurpassed by Demotech.

About Adaptrack:

Adaptrack, an AMS Management Group subsidiary, is an AI platform for today's healthcare workforce, helping to avoid costly risks, while earning point-of-care continuing education credits. Enabled by Adaptrack's proprietary AI-powered personalized nudges, healthcare providers and practice teams can track, learn from and adapt to evolving risks to reputation, performance, clinical practice and personal wellbeing from any device and hands-free. Adaptrack, is dedicated to helping providers and their teams work and live better. For more information, visit amsmanagementgroup.com/adaptrack. Follow @adaptrack on Twitter, Facebook & LinkedIn.

