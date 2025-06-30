AMS U.S. Certified a Great Place to Work®, Expanding Global Recognition for Values-Driven Culture and People-First Innovation

"Being a Great Place to Work isn't just about recognition—it's about helping every employee grow, feel seen, and be part of something meaningful," said Gemma Atkinson, Chief People Officer at AMS. "It helps us attract great talent, build client trust, and stand out for all the right reasons." Post this

"AMS has always been defined by its people. Our consistency, our courage, and how we show up for each other—that's what fuels the innovation our clients rely on," said Bill Georges, CEO of AMS. "Whether it's tools like our AI-powered video platform Artii, corporate trade, or media insights, we're evolving with the market—and we're doing it in a way that keeps people at the center. That's what makes us a true growth partner."

The U.S. certification is based on a 58% participation rate and an average of 75% favorable responses to key trust, engagement, and leadership measures. It comes at a time when AMS is actively investing in the future of work through its people, prioritizing continuous learning, inclusive culture, and skill development at every level.

"Being a Great Place to Work isn't just about recognition—it's about helping every employee grow, feel seen, and be part of something meaningful," said Gemma Atkinson, Chief People Officer at AMS. "It helps us attract great talent, build client trust, and stand out for all the right reasons."

AMS's approach to upskilling is grounded in the World Economic Forum's future skills model, with internal programs like the global mentoring program Aspire, the global learning hub Youniversity, development experiences such as Leadership Labs for rising leaders, and Learning Paths to support skills upgrading and capability building. AMS is designing initiatives to equip employees with adaptability, creativity, communication, and emerging technology skills. In 2025 alone, the majority of its nearly 600 global employees participated in company-wide sessions exploring AI, ethical adtech, and inclusive leadership in a changing market.

"We're preparing for the future, but we're not just choosing tech over people—we're investing in the tools, experiences and support our people need to thrive" Added Atkinson.

At the heart of AMS's culture is a growing network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), including Balancin' Bosses, Cultural Connections, ElevateHER, Intellectual & Physical Disability, Mental Health, and Pride. These groups serve as cultural and inclusion ambassadors and help ensure AMS reflects the communities it serves and develops across every market.

"More than ever, we're putting people at the center—our clients, our teams, and our communities," added Georges. "It's what drives every decision we make, and it's how we continue to lead—with resilience, responsibility, and purpose."

With this latest recognition, AMS continues to build a modern, global culture that supports growth, equity, and innovation—ensuring that the business, its brands, and its people evolve together.

AMS (Active Media Services, Inc.) is an independent media solutions company delivering sustainable growth to businesses across the globe. Its brands include Active International, offering innovative Corporate Trade solutions; Involved Media, a full-service media agency; and XACTV Network, providing efficient, AI-driven video reach. Based in New York, AMS has 12 offices and more than 600 employees across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Known for its values-driven culture, AMS has earned Great Place to Work® certifications in the U.S., UK, Canada, Spain, and Australia—alongside accolades for Inclusion, Mental Wellness, Millennials, and Women in Advertising. It has also been named by Campaign Magazine and the Australian Financial Review on their Best Places to Work lists and recognized among Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures.

AMS holds EcoVadis sustainability certifications, reflecting a people-first approach to ESG and its We Care initiatives that support inclusion, learning, and community impact. For more information, visit https://amsgrowthpartner.com.

