AMS Welcomes New Affiliate Dr. Lucas Carden, Research Scientist and Testifying Survey Expert

AMS will support Dr. Carden in complex litigation involving survey evidence and expert witness testimony. "It is a privilege to have Dr. Carden join our network of litigation survey experts," said Jason Och, principal at AMS and leader of the firm's Litigation Support practice. "Dr. Carden's scientific rigor complements AMS's longstanding reputation for maintaining the highest standards in survey evidence and expert witness testimony."

Beyond litigation, Dr. Carden has conducted survey research and served as a consultant on consumer behavior and perception for Fortune 500 companies including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Intel. He has also held academic appointments as a Postdoctoral Scholar at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, a Visiting Assistant Professor of Psychology at Occidental College, and an invited Visiting Researcher at INSEAD Business School.

Dr. Carden has published research in peer-reviewed psychology and consumer behavior journals and contributed research support to scholarship on the psychology of trademark and false advertising surveys in the second edition of the widely regarded treatise Trademark and Deceptive Advertising Surveys: Law, Science, and Design in 2022.

Dr. Carden holds a Ph.D. in psychology with a concentration in social and consumer psychology from the University of Southern California. He also holds an M.S. in human behavior from the University of Southern California and a B.A. in psychology from the University of Kentucky.

AMS has over 30 years of experience conducting consumer litigation surveys for complex legal matters. Consumer surveys can be critical pieces of evidence in high-stakes litigation—but only when conducted with scientific rigor, carefully analyzed and supported by clear, authoritative expert testimony. AMS collaborates with a network of survey research experts who have expertise in areas such as consumer behavior, social psychology, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, economics, content analysis and other related areas. Experts design and conduct surveys to analyze consumer behavior in litigation—including trademark and trade-dress infringement, deceptive advertising, patent infringement and damage calculations, class action and antitrust claims—and testify in both deposition and at trial.

