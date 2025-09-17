AMS Welcomes New Affiliate Dr. Morgan Ward, Consumer Behavior and Marketing Strategy Expert

Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS), a leading-edge market research and consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Dr. Morgan Ward , an authority in branding, consumer perception and consumer decision making, to the firm's expanding network of affiliated testifying survey experts. AMS will support Dr. Ward in complex litigation involving survey evidence and expert witness testimony.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS), a leading-edge market research and consulting firm, is pleased to welcome Dr. Morgan Ward, an authority in branding, consumer perception and consumer decision making, to the firm's expanding network of affiliated testifying survey experts. AMS will support Dr. Ward in complex litigation involving survey evidence and expert witness testimony.

Dr. Ward is recognized for designing and evaluating consumer perception studies, focusing on defensible surveys that assess likelihood of confusion and secondary meaning in trademark infringement disputes and matters concerning brand identity. This methodological focus complements her broader research examining the psychological drivers of brand perception and how consumers use products and brands to signal status, construct identity, and navigate cultural meaning.

Dr. Ward previously served as Assistant Professor of Marketing at Emory University's Goizueta Business School and Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business. Dr. Ward has been an active contributor to the academic marketing community, with her research appearing in leading journals including the Journal of Consumer Research, Journal of Marketing Research, and Journal of Marketing.

"We are delighted that Dr. Ward has affiliated with AMS," said Jason Och, principal at AMS and leader of the firm's Litigation Support practice. "Our litigation clients will benefit from Dr. Ward's strong research background and unique insights into branding and consumer behavior, combined with AMS's decades-long track record delivering surveys that meet the highest litigation standards."

Dr. Ward's research and expertise have been featured in prominent media outlets such as CNN, Time, and NPR. She has also shared her expertise at academic conferences, executive forums, and industry events, bridging the gap between scholarly research and public discourse. In addition, Dr. Ward has consulted with organizations ranging from early-stage companies to Fortune 500 firms on consumer insights, brand positioning, and marketing strategy.

Dr. Ward holds a Ph.D. in Marketing and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. She is a member of the American Marketing Association (AMA), the Association for Consumer Research (ACR), the International Trademark Association (INTA), the Society for Consumer Psychology (SCP), and the Society for Personality and Social Psychology (SPSP).

AMS has over 30 years of experience conducting consumer litigation surveys for complex legal matters. Consumer surveys can be critical pieces of evidence in high-stakes litigation—but only when conducted with scientific rigor, carefully analyzed and supported by clear, authoritative expert testimony. AMS collaborates with a network of survey research experts who have expertise in areas such as consumer behavior, social psychology, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, economics, content analysis and other related areas. Experts design and conduct surveys to analyze consumer behavior in litigation—including trademark and trade-dress infringement, deceptive advertising, patent infringement and damage calculations, class action and antitrust claims—and testify in both deposition and at trial.

