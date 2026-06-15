AMS Welcomes New Affiliate Dr. Suneal Bedi, Conjoint Analysis and Consumer Behavior Expert

Dr. Bedi's expertise at the intersection of consumer behavior, marketing law, and intellectual property enhances our ability to address complex litigation challenges with scientific rigor and reliability. Post this

Employing quantitative, philosophical, and experimental methods, Dr. Bedi's research intersects law, business, and public policy with real-world relevance. Over the last several years, he has served as a consumer behavior expert witness for legal cases, with a specialty in conjoint analysis for class action and intellectual property disputes. He also provides ongoing witness testimony for matters related to business ethics and litigation finance. AMS will support Dr. Bedi in complex litigation involving survey evidence and expert witness testimony.

"We're pleased to welcome Dr. Bedi into our network of litigation survey experts," said Amanda Ford, principal at AMS and assistant Litigation Support practice lead. "His expertise at the intersection of consumer behavior, marketing law, and intellectual property enhances our ability to address complex litigation challenges with scientific rigor and reliability."

A prolific author, Dr. Bedi's research has been published or is forthcoming in New York University Law Review, Cornell Law Review, Vanderbilt Law Review, Harvard Journal of Law & Technology, Journal of Business Ethics, Journal of Retailing, and Journal of Marketing Research, among others. He has also written for major media outlets such as The New York Times, Forbes Magazine, U.S. News and World Report, and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Dr. Bedi received his Ph.D. and M.S. in marketing from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, along with a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a B.A. in economics from Swarthmore College.

ABOUT APPLIED MARKETING SCIENCE, INC. (AMS)

AMS has over 30 years of experience conducting consumer litigation surveys for complex legal matters. Consumer surveys can be critical pieces of evidence in high-stakes litigation—but only when conducted with scientific rigor, carefully analyzed and supported by clear, authoritative expert testimony.

The Litigation Support practice at AMS collaborates with a network of survey research experts who have expertise in areas such as consumer behavior, social psychology, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, economics, content analysis and other related areas. Experts design and conduct surveys to analyze consumer perceptions and behavior in litigation—including trademark and trade-dress infringement, deceptive advertising, class actions, patent infringement and damages calculations—and testify in deposition and at trial.

For additional information on AMS Litigation Support services, please send inquiries to [email protected] or call (781) 250-6322 to speak with a member of our Litigation Support practice.

Media Contact

Rachelyn Provencher, Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS), 1 7812506332, [email protected], www.ams-inc.com

SOURCE Applied Marketing Science, Inc. (AMS)