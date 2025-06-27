AMSimpkins & Associates and EnlitEDU Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Enrollment Integrity and Student Engagement in Higher Education

AMSA is excited to announce a strategic partnership with EnlitEDU, an AI-powered leader in digital engagement and transcript evaluation.

ATLANTA, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSimpkins & Associates (AMSA), developers of the S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination) platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with EnlitEDU, an AI-powered leader in digital engagement and transcript evaluation. This partnership empowers colleges and universities with an end-to-end solution that enhances student outreach, ensures application integrity, and simplifies transfer credit evaluation—all under one strategic framework.

Together, the two companies aim to modernize the admissions process by connecting intelligent engagement tools, real-time fraud screening, and transcript automation technologies into a seamless ecosystem designed to accelerate and secure enrollment.

"By integrating EnlitEDU's AI-driven insights with our fraud detection capabilities, institutions can now ensure that every engaged student is a real, eligible student. It's a complete transformation of the admissions experience," said Laqwacia Simpkins, CEO of AMSimpkins & Associates.

About EnlitEDU

EnlitEDU leverages artificial intelligence to streamline transcript evaluation and student engagement in higher education. At the heart of its platform is LioraAI, a cutting-edge engine that automates transcript analysis, standardizes transfer credit evaluations, and delivers real-time enrollment insights with 99% accuracy.

With LioraAI, institutions can:

Instantly analyze transcripts in any format





Map credit equivalencies across 1M+ course descriptions





Automate policy enforcement for transfer requirements





Eliminate backlogs and reduce evaluation time from weeks to seconds

LioraAI also includes predictive analytics, compliance safeguards, and seamless SIS integrations—giving enrollment teams a powerful solution to reduce workload, increase transparency, and improve the student experience.

"We built LioraAI to solve the pain points in admissions—delays, guesswork, and lost students. Partnering with AMSA now allows us to take that one step further by protecting the integrity of the process at every stage," said Tanya, President/Founder at EnlitEDU.

A Unified Vision for Secure and Equitable Enrollment





EnlitEDU improves student yield through AI-driven outreach and credit evaluation.

AMSA's S.A.F.E. platform validates student identities and detects fraud before admissions decisions are made.

This alliance closes the loop from student engagement → application verification → credit evaluation—bringing unmatched efficiency and confidence to institutions across the U.S.

Partnership Highlights:

Bundled solution: "EnlitEDU Engage + AMSA Verify" to provide unified enrollment and fraud -prevention offerings.





-prevention offerings. Pilot opportunities: Discounted programs for institutions exploring both platforms.





Joint visibility: Co-branded webinars, national conference appearances, and shared RFP responses.





Seamless integrations: Both platforms support flexible, API-ready architectures for higher ed systems.

Media Contact

Crystal Whitaker, AMSimpkins and Associates, 1 6786824193, [email protected], AMSimpkins and Associates

SOURCE AMSimpkins and Associates