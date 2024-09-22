AMSimpkins & Associates Awarded Wisconsin Technical Purchasing Consortium Contract RFB 25-002TP - for Identity Verification Solutions

AMSimpkins & Associates has been awarded the Wisconsin Technical Colleges Purchasing Consortium (WTC-PC) contract for Identity Verification Solutions. This partnership includes providing their advanced S.A.F.E. (Student Application Fraudulent Examination) platform to 16 Wisconsin technical colleges, enhancing security and safeguarding against fraudulent student applications. With a focus on higher education, AMSA aims to support these institutions in maintaining the integrity of their admissions processes and preventing identity fraud. This collaboration underscores AMSA's commitment to delivering innovative solutions tailored for the education sector.
ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSimpkins & Associates is proud to announce its selection by the Wisconsin Technical College System Purchasing Consortium (WTC-PC) to provide Identity Verification Solutions through the S.A.F.E. platform. The WTC-PC comprises 16 independent, publicly funded two-year technical colleges across Wisconsin, including Blackhawk Technical College, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Fox Valley Technical College, and Milwaukee Area Technical College, among others.
With a focus on preventing identity fraud, AMSimpkins & Associates' comprehensive solutions will strengthen the security measures across admissions, enrollment, and financial aid processes, ensuring secure verification and compliance with federal and state regulations. S.A.F.E. will now support Wisconsin's higher education system, offering its cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and safeguard student data.
"We are honored by the Wisconsin Technical College Consortium's trust in AMSimpkins & Associates," said Maurice Simpkins, President and Founder. "This partnership further emphasizes our commitment to providing secure, innovative identity verification solutions that support the needs of educational institutions in protecting their students and operations."
As part of this agreement, AMSimpkins & Associates will deliver comprehensive services, including system integration, training, and ongoing support to ensure seamless implementation. S.A.F.E.'s capabilities are designed to evolve with growing threats of fraudulent activities, keeping institutions one step ahead in securing student identities.
Institutions in the Wisconsin Technical College System:
- Blackhawk Technical College
- Chippewa Valley Technical College
- Fox Valley Technical College
- Gateway Technical College
- Lakeshore Technical College
- Madison Area Technical College
- Mid-State Technical College
- Milwaukee Area Technical College
- Moraine Park Technical College
- Nicolet Area Technical College
- Northcentral Technical College
- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
- Northwood Technical College
- Southwest Wisconsin Technical College
- Waukesha County Technical College
- Western Technical College
The S.A.F.E. platform's advanced identity verification services will play a pivotal role in securing sensitive data and ensuring a safe and fraud-free environment for Wisconsin's technical colleges and their students.
For more information about AMSimpkins & Associates and the S.A.F.E. platform, please visit amsa-highered.com.
