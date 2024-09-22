AMSimpkins & Associates Awarded Wisconsin Technical Purchasing Consortium Contract RFB 25-002TP - for Identity Verification Solutions

"We are honored by the Wisconsin Technical College Consortium's trust in AMSA. This partnership further emphasizes our commitment to providing secure, innovative identity verification solutions that support the needs of educational institutions in protecting their students and operations." Post this

"We are honored by the Wisconsin Technical College Consortium's trust in AMSimpkins & Associates," said Maurice Simpkins, President and Founder. "This partnership further emphasizes our commitment to providing secure, innovative identity verification solutions that support the needs of educational institutions in protecting their students and operations."

As part of this agreement, AMSimpkins & Associates will deliver comprehensive services, including system integration, training, and ongoing support to ensure seamless implementation. S.A.F.E.'s capabilities are designed to evolve with growing threats of fraudulent activities, keeping institutions one step ahead in securing student identities.

Institutions in the Wisconsin Technical College System:

Blackhawk Technical College

Chippewa Valley Technical College

Fox Valley Technical College

Gateway Technical College

Lakeshore Technical College

Madison Area Technical College

Mid-State Technical College

Milwaukee Area Technical College

Moraine Park Technical College

Nicolet Area Technical College

Northcentral Technical College

Northeast Wisconsin Technical College

Northwood Technical College

Southwest Wisconsin Technical College

Waukesha County Technical College

Western Technical College

The S.A.F.E. platform's advanced identity verification services will play a pivotal role in securing sensitive data and ensuring a safe and fraud-free environment for Wisconsin's technical colleges and their students.

For more information about AMSimpkins & Associates and the S.A.F.E. platform, please visit amsa-highered.com.

Media Contact

LAQWACIA SIMPKINS, AMSimpkins & Associates, 1 6786824193, [email protected], amsa-highered.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE AMSimpkins & Associates