AMSimpkins & Associates Creates a Strategic Alliance with Former FBI Agent and Cybersecurity Expert to Fortify S.A.F.E. Identity Verification Solution

As cybercriminals increasingly target higher education institutions with advanced tactics, such as combining real stolen data with fabricated information to create fraudulent student profiles, the need for robust identity verification solutions has never been more critical. Augenbaum's insight into the evolving methods of cybercriminals ensures that S.A.F.E. remains at the forefront of fraud detection by employing state-of-the-art measures such as behavioral monitoring, cross-referencing data, and artificial intelligence to catch fraudulent activity in real-time.

"Fraudulent student applications present a serious challenge to higher education," Augenbaum stated. "By integrating proactive measures within the S.A.F.E. platform, we can minimize the financial and reputational impact of these schemes on institutions."

About Scott Augenbaum:

Scott Augenbaum is a retired FBI Special Agent with over 30 years of experience combating cybercrime. Throughout his distinguished career, Augenbaum led numerous investigations into cyber fraud, identity theft, and financial crimes, developing his expertise in preventing attacks before they cause irreversible damage. As an author, speaker, and cybersecurity advocate, Augenbaum has taught thousands of individuals and organizations worldwide on how to protect themselves from growing cyber threats. His book, The Secret to Cybersecurity, outlines essential principles for preventing cybercrime, making him a leading voice in the field of cybersecurity.

Augenbaum will be attending the upcoming EDUCAUSE 2025 Conference with AMSimpkins & Associates in San Antonio, TX, where he will discuss the growing threat of synthetic identity fraud in higher education and share his insights on how S.A.F.E. and AMSA are working to protect colleges and universities from such attacks.

AMSimpkins & Associates is proud of its commitment to ensuring the security of educational institutions through innovation, vigilance, and strategic alliances like this one. Working with Scott Augenbaum can be a pivotal step in ensuring that S.A.F.E. remains the premier solution for identity verification in higher education.

For more information, visit www.amsa-highered.com or contact [email protected].

About AMSimpkins & Associates:

AMSimpkins & Associates is an industry leader in IT solutions for higher education, offering tailored technology that integrates and optimizes student application processes. Their S.A.F.E. platform provides real-time identity verification, allowing colleges and universities to detect fraudulent applications and protect critical resources.

