A.M.Simpkins and Associates Introduces S.A.F.E. 2.1: Elevating Fraud Detection for Colleges and Universities

ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A.M.Simpkins and Associates, a trailblazing provider of software solutions for educational institutions, is thrilled to announce the release of S.A.F.E. 2.1, the latest evolution of its acclaimed Student Application Fraudulent Examination (S.A.F.E.) software suite. This new version introduces a robust look and feel with a dedicated and easy to access dashboard and other groundbreaking features, including a fully customizable Confidence Score Matrix, offering colleges and universities unprecedented flexibility in combating fraudulent applicant submissions.

S.A.F.E. 2.1 is designed to bolster the efforts of educational institutions in safeguarding the integrity of their admission processes. By harnessing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, this software equips institutions with the tools they need to maintain a level playing field for all applicants.

Ron, a TargetX /Salesforce CRM Administrator & Engineer who works for Prince George's Community Colleges' says, "S.A.F.E. has allowed us to switch from playing defense to offense in the battle against fraud and protecting data integrity." You can review their member success story at https://www.flipsnack.com/F6FACEEEFB5/amsa-success-story/full-view.html.

Key Features of S.A.F.E. 2.1 Include:

Customizable Confidence Score Matrix: The flagship feature of S.A.F.E. 2.1, the Confidence Score Matrix, allows institutions to fine-tune their fraud detection criteria by adjusting weights for various parameters. This means that colleges and universities can tailor the system to align precisely with their specific policies and requirements, providing a more accurate and responsive tool for identifying fraudulent activity.





Advanced Fraud Detection: Building upon the foundation of S.A.F.E. 2.0, S.A.F.E. 2.1 employs even more advanced algorithms to identify fraudulent patterns and anomalies in applicant submissions. With the Confidence Score Matrix, institutions can now set their own confidence thresholds for triggering alerts, ensuring that they have full control over their fraud detection processes.





Real-time Monitoring: S.A.F.E. 2.1 continues to offer real-time monitoring capabilities, enabling institutions to promptly identify and address suspicious behavior as it occurs. Automated alerts and notifications keep administrators informed and ready to take immediate action.





Enhanced Reporting and Analytics: The software's reporting and analytics tools have been further enhanced, providing institutions with comprehensive insights into fraud trends and risk profiles. This data-driven approach empowers colleges and universities to make well-informed decisions to protect the integrity of their admissions process.

The Benefits of the Confidence Score Matrix for Colleges and Universities:

The introduction of the Confidence Score Matrix in S.A.F.E. 2.1 brings several tangible benefits to educational institutions:

Customization: Colleges and universities can tailor fraud detection criteria to their unique needs, ensuring that the system adapts to evolving threats and remains effective over time.

Precision: By assigning specific weights to various parameters, institutions can achieve a higher level of precision in identifying potential fraud, reducing false positives, and conserving valuable resources.

Adaptability: The Confidence Score Matrix allows institutions to adapt quickly to changing fraud tactics, providing an agile and responsive defense against fraudulent examination submissions.

Transparency: Institutions gain deeper insights into the factors contributing to each confidence score, facilitating more transparent decision-making processes.

A.M.Simpkins and Associates is dedicated to empowering educational institutions worldwide with innovative software solutions. With S.A.F.E. 2.1, A.M.Simpkins and Associates reaffirms its commitment to helping colleges and universities maintain the integrity of their admissions processes.

For more information about S.A.F.E. 2.1 and A.M.Simpkins and Associates' suite of software solutions, please visit amsaconnect.com.

About A.M.Simpkins and Associates:

A.M.Simpkins and Associates is a leading provider of software solutions for educational institutions, offering cutting-edge products designed to enhance administrative processes and academic excellence. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer satisfaction, A.M.Simpkins and Associates continues to be a trusted partner for colleges and universities globally.

