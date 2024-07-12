AMSOIL Adds 0W-8 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil to Product Line

New 0W-80 viscosity meets JASO GLV-1 specification for newer vehicle models equipped with the 2.0L engine.

SUPERIOR, Wis., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil is now available in a 0W-8 viscosity, joining existing 0W-16 and 0W-20 viscosities in the AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil product line. This new 0W-8 viscosity is engineered for applications calling for the JASO GLV-1 specification such as newer Toyota Corolla models equipped with the 2.0L (M20A-FKS) engine.

"Applications that require ultra-low-viscosity oil present new challenges for oil formulators," said AMSOIL Product Marketing Manager Alex Thompson. "With more than 50 years' experience designing industry-leading lubricants, AMSOIL is more than up to the task. Our new 0W-8 Hybrid Motor Oil delivers the rock-solid protection and performance AMSOIL is known for in a specialized formula tailored specifically for the unique environment hybrid engines present."

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil is a premium upgrade over vehicle-manufacturer oils, featuring an advanced synthetic formulation specially designed for the unique operating conditions these engines face. It is purpose-built to combat issues common to HEV and PHEV vehicles, including infrequent engine use and increased stop/start activity. Its 100% synthetic formulation helps maximize fuel economy and helps combat the effects of fuel dilution.

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil is formulated with a boosted dose of corrosion inhibitors that help fight condensation-related problems to maintain optimal engine performance. It flows quickly to reach critical engine components and helps keep the combustion chamber clean, delivering purpose-built protection for the hybrid drive cycle to maximize hybrid engine life, efficiency and performance.

