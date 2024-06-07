AMSOIL Adds 5W-40 Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil to Product Lineup

Specially engineered for maximum performance in engines and transmissions on four-stroke metric sport bikes, cruisers, touring motorcycles and adventure bikes.

SUPERIOR, Wis., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has launched an addition to its premium line of synthetic lubricants formulated for metric motorcycles. AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil joins existing 10W-30, 10W-40 and 15W-50 viscosities in the AMSOIL Metric Motorcycle Oil family. It is designed to excel in all areas unique to metric motorcycles, including high engine rpm, wet-clutch lubrication and extreme-pressure regions of gears.

Formulated primarily for four-stroke metric sport, cruiser, adventure and touring bikes, AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil meets the exacting standards of industry and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. It is thermally stable and contains maximum levels of oxidation-inhibitor additives to prevent damaging sludge and carbon deposits.

AMSOIL Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil contains no friction modifiers, resulting in smooth shifting and positive clutch engagement. It is engineered to control heat while preventing slippage and glazing to promote long clutch life. Advanced detergency cleans critical components to promote superior engine cleanliness and longevity. AMSOIL Synthetic 5W-40 Metric Motorcycle Oil helps engines run cleaner and cooler by effectively reducing friction and heat.

AMSOIL 5W-40 Synthetic Metric Motorcycle Oil is recommended for motorcycles that require a 5W-40 motorcycle oil viscosity, including the BMW R 1250 GS and R 1300 GS, Aprilia Tuono and RSV4, and those made by Benelli, Can-Am, Husqvarna, Moto Guzzi and other models calling for the API SM, JASO MA/MA2 specification.

