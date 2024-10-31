AMSOIL Adds Ultra-Low Viscosity ATF to Signature Series Product Line

AMSOIL launches new AMSOIL Signature Series Ultra-Low Viscosity Synthetic ATF to deliver next-level protection for transmissions that require Ford MERCON ULV and GM DEXRON ULV fluids.

SUPERIOR, Wis., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL INC. has launched an addition to the Signature Series Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid line. New AMSOIL Signature Series Ultra-Low Viscosity 100% Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid is designed specifically for transmissions requiring Ford MERCON® ULV and GM DEXRON® ULV specifications.

The Ford* and GM* 10-speed transmissions provide improved power and performance in trucks, SUVs and high-performance cars. These units are designed to improve fuel efficiency, while managing ever-increasing horsepower, payload and towing capacities, which create additional heat and pressure inside the transmission. Elevated temperatures cause fluids to break down, allowing damaging metal-to-metal contact and the formation of sludge and deposits.

AMSOIL Signature Series ULV 100% Synthetic ATF withstands extreme heat and pressure to resist shear, while delivering a boost of antioxidants to defend against sludge and varnish deposits. Formulated with friction modifiers, AMSOIL Signature Series ULV 100% Synthetic ATF promotes smooth, reliable shifting and helps extend equipment life. It remains fluid in sub-zero temperatures and provides reserve protection during heavy use.

"These transmissions deliver specialized results for vehicle owners and deserve a specialized fluid to ensure drivers get the best performance and longest life out of them," said AMSOIL Sr. Product Manager Alex Thompson. "They pack in more gears, generate more pressure and higher heat. Meanwhile, lots of people ignore transmission maintenance. AMSOIL Signature Series ULV ATF is specially engineered with reserve protection to protect these high-tech, hard-working transmissions and give customers confidence their vehicle is protected no matter what they throw at it."

AMSOIL Signature Series ULV 100% Synthetic Automatic Transmission Fluid is recommended for 10-speed transmissions that require either DEXRON® ULV and MERCON® ULV. Available package sizes include the award-winning Easy-Pack™ and gallons in the U.S., or standard quarts in Canada.

*Ford and GM own the trademark rights of the models and specifications listed. No affiliation or endorsement claim, express or implied, is made by their use.

AMSOIL formulates advanced lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.

