AMSOIL Expands Specially Formulated Car Care Product Line

SUPERIOR, Wis., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has launched three new additions to its line of premium car-care products engineered to clean and protect vehicle interiors and exteriors. Known for formulating superior lubricants, AMSOIL has applied the same commitment to quality and formulation expertise to its car-care line to deliver a superior car-care experience to consumers.

AMSOIL Quick Detailer

Formulated with surfactants and cleaning agents designed to lubricate while lifting away light dust and debris from painted and plastic surfaces. It features a simple spray-on, wipe-off application for a quick and effective detail between washes. The result is a streak-free finish that helps enhance vehicle appearance.

AMSOIL Wheel + Tire Cleaner

This two-in-one formula is pH-balanced to safely break down stubborn brake dust, road grime and tire blooming. Designed with no harsh solvents to ensure an effective clean without harming wheels or tires.

AMSOIL Tire + Trim Protectant

An advanced, non-greasy formulation helps condition rubber and exterior plastic trim for a long-lasting satin or gloss finish. It is designed with quick drying properties to reduce sling and contamination, while an added protective UV barrier helps shield against harmful rays and dry rotting with regular application.

These new additions join the existing AMSOIL Car Care line that includes AMSOIL High-Foam Car Shampoo, AMSOIL Ceramic Spray and AMSOIL Interior Detailer. Learn more and see the full AMSOIL Car Care product line here: Car Care & Detailing: Shop Car Care & Detailing - AMSOIL.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 1 AMSOIL Center. Superior, WI 54880.

