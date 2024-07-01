AMSOIL INC. Acquires Aerospace Lubricants with Strategy for Growth

Specialty-grease manufacturer Aerospace Lubricants is now an independent subsidiary of AMSOIL INC. and will continue serving existing and new customers with a strong strategy for growth in grease markets.

SUPERIOR, Wis. , July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL INC., a global leader in synthetic lubricant technology, has acquired Columbus, Ohio-based Aerospace Lubricants. Founded in 1973, Aerospace designs and manufactures a broad and specialized array of greases for industrial manufacturing operations and private-label customers in automotive, industrial, military, aerospace and consumer markets. Aerospace Lubricants will operate as an independent subsidiary of AMSOIL.

"By acquiring Aerospace Lubricants, we are acquiring a strong new partner for grease formulation and production," said AMSOIL Chairman & CEO Alan Amatuzio. "We are going to invest in Aerospace to enhance the capabilities and capacity of the operation. Our operational excellence combined with their grease expertise will result in significant value added for Aerospace and AMSOIL customers."

Aerospace will continue serving existing and new customers in its target markets and will now be led by Dave Meyer, former AMSOIL Sr. VP, Industrial, who will assume the role of Aerospace Lubricants President. "Aerospace Lubricants will continue operating as Aerospace Lubricants, an independent subsidiary of AMSOIL," said Meyer. "It will not be rebranded as AMSOIL, but it will have the backing of the AMSOIL team and resources to drive operational improvements that will deliver significant benefits for Aerospace customers. I am looking forward to working with the Aerospace team to grow the business together."

AMSOIL and Aerospace are both family-owned companies with long histories engineering innovative lubricant solutions. Both are known for advanced formulations and a focus on developing quality, specialized products that deliver the performance customers have been promised and the satisfaction they deserve.

"This was a strategic choice on my part," said outgoing Aerospace Lubricants owner Steve Gates. "Aerospace is a family-owned company with a great team and strong values. It was important to me to find new ownership that would uphold our core values and amplify the opportunities for the Aerospace team and our customers. AMSOIL is the perfect choice. This is an exciting change for everyone involved."

About AMSOIL

AMSOIL specializes in developing synthetic lubricants that offer innovative answers to the greatest challenges vehicles and equipment present. The extraordinary performance of AMSOIL synthetic lubricants in a range of markets – automotive, powersports, industrial, racing and more – has made our influence in the industry unmistakable and our brand highly respected. Our commitment to innovation has resulted in legions of brand-loyal customers.

AMSOIL founder and industry pioneer Al Amatuzio built his company on the same principles that defined his career as a jet fighter squadron commander – excellence, integrity and strong leadership. In 1972, the breakthrough came. AMSOIL 10W-40 Synthetic Motor Oil, the result of years of research and inspired by aerospace technology, became the first synthetic motor oil in the world to meet American Petroleum Institute service requirements. It outperformed conventional oils on all counts, signaling a new age in lubrication science. Today, virtually every other motor oil manufacturer has recognized the superiority of synthetic lubricants and followed the AMSOIL lead with introductions of synthetic motor oils of their own. Accept no substitutes – AMSOIL is The First in Synthetics.®

About Aerospace Lubricants

Founded in 1973, Aerospace Lubricants specializes in manufacturing high-performance lubricants for harsh environments. Aerospace products are used in the defense systems that protect our country, aircraft from all major manufacturers, spacecraft exploring new worlds and in your vehicle's seats and antilock brakes. You'll find Aerospace products on the NASCAR® circuit, in offshore race boats, in dragsters and in motorcycles.

