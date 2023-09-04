AMSOIL INC. Launches New 10W-30 Commercial-Grade Diesel Oil

New viscosity joins the AMSOIL Commercial-Grade Diesel Oil product line.

SUPERIOR, Wis., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has added a 10W-30 diesel oil to its Commercial-Grade family of products. New AMSOIL 10W-30 Commercial-Grade Diesel Oil is designed for those seeking an upgrade over conventional and other synthetic-blend oils in heavy-duty equipment and vehicles. It is a synthetic-blend product with greater than 50% synthetic content to help keep trucks and equipment operating at peak performance.

AMSOIL 10W-30 Commercial-Grade Diesel Oil provides 2X better wear protection* to help reduce maintenance costs and promote equipment longevity. It features a low rate of volatility that helps reduce oil consumption and contributes to fewer combustion-chamber deposits. AMSOIL 10W-30 Commercial-Grade Diesel Oil flows dependably in cold temperatures while maintaining power and fuel efficiency for reliable startup and engine protection.

"There is a growing demand for 10W-30 diesel oils in the commercial realm," said AMSOIL Market Manager – Heavy-Duty Brett Granmo. "Our Commercial-Grade line provides a great solution for commercial operations looking for upgraded protection for their equipment without increasing costs."

AMSOIL 10W-30 Commercial-Grade Diesel Oil meets the latest API CK-4 diesel-oil specification and is compatible with other conventional and synthetic oils.

*Based on third-party testing in the Detroit Diesel DD13 Scuffing Test for specification DFS 93K222.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.

Shawn Swavely, AMSOIL INC., 715-399-6401

