AMSOIL INC. Releases New OE 0W-40 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

Latest viscosity is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4L Hemi engine.

SUPERIOR, Wis., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has added a new 0W-40 viscosity to its OE 100% Synthetic Motor Oil line to better meet the emerging demands of advanced automotive technology. This new OE 0W-40 is primarily for newer RAM HD trucks equipped with the 6.4L Hemi engine.

AMSOIL OE 100% Synthetic Motor Oil is specifically designed to deliver maximum wear protection, fuel economy and emissions control for the longer drain intervals recommended by original equipment (OE) manufacturers. It is licensed by the American Petroleum Institute (API) to meet and exceed the requirements commonly found in owner's manuals. AMSOIL OE 100% Synthetic Motor Oil is also friendly toward modern emissions-control systems to promote proper operation of catalytic converters for optimum service life and low exhaust emissions.

Low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) is a common issue found in today's advanced engines and is much more destructive than typical pre-ignition. OE 100% Synthetic Motor Oil achieved 100 percent protection against low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI),¹ and it provides 47% more wear protection than required by the GM dexos 1® Gen 2 specification.² AMSOIL OE 100% Synthetic Motor Oil has a 100% synthetic, pure chemical structure engineered to remove harmful contaminants and provide long-lasting engine protection and performance. It features an advanced detergent and dispersant additive package designed to protect against sludge and deposits to deliver maximum engine cleanliness.

AMSOIL OE 100% Synthetic Motor Oil is now available in the following viscosities: 0W-16, 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, 10W-30 and 0W-40.

¹Based on zero LSPI events in five consecutive tests of AMSOIL OE 5W-30 100% Synthetic Motor Oil in the LSPI engine test required by the GM dexos1 Gen 2 specification.

²Based on independent testing of OE 100% Synthetic 0W-20 in the Peugeot TU3M Wear Test as required by the GM dexos1 Gen 2 specification.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.

