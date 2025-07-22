AMSOIL Introduces Synthetic ATV/UTV Continuously Variable Transmission Fluid

New AMSOIL 100% Synthetic ATV/UTV CVT Fluid is purpose-built by AMSOIL to deliver optimum performance and protection in hard-working Polaris® STEELDRIVE® CVTs.

SUPERIOR, Wis., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New AMSOIL 100% Synthetic ATV/UTV Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) Fluid is specifically designed by AMSOIL to deliver optimum performance and protection in hard-working Polaris® STEELDRIVE® CVTs. As manufacturers introduce advanced technology to increase UTV performance, AMSOIL delivers purpose-built protection.

The latest CVT technology features a durable steel belt to provide smooth operation and improved torque and power delivery. However, steel-belted CVTs are prone to metal-on-metal friction that can increase heat and wear during heavily loaded, high-temperature operation. AMSOIL 100% Synthetic ATV/UTV CVT Fluid is formulated with exceptional friction properties to promote smooth, consistent operation while reducing shudder. Built with outstanding film strength that resists extreme pressure, AMSOIL 100% Synthetic ATV/UTV CVT Fluid delivers maximum protection in severe operating conditions. It provides superior extreme-temperature performance and protects against wear for maximum CVT life.

"These machines are overbuilt and made to work hard," said AMSOIL Director, Product Marketing – Powersports Len Groom. "We purpose-built AMSOIL ATV/UTV CVT Fluid to provide outsized performance and protection so users can be confident when they're pushing their side-by-side to the limit."

Use AMSOIL 100% Synthetic ATV/UTV Continuously Variable Transmission Fluid in Polaris STEELDRIVE CVTs. It is Warranty Secure™ and provides an excellent alternative to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fluids.

*All trademarked names and images are the property of their respective owners and may be registered marks in some countries. No affiliation or endorsement claim, express or implied, is made by their use.

