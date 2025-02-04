AMSOIL Introduces Synthetic ATV/UTV Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid

AMSOIL has launched a specialized new product designed for the unique demands of dual-clutch transmissions in ATV/UTV applications.

SUPERIOR, Wis., Feb. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has launched a new product specifically engineered for the demands of modern dual-clutch transmissions in ATV/UTV applications. New AMSOIL Synthetic ATV/UTV Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid is now available, allowing riders to push their machines safely and confidently to the limit without sacrificing performance.

Dual-clutch transmissions are designed to maximize power delivery and improve performance with seamless, split-second shifting; however, they can also suffer shudder or lurching at slow speeds that can cause wear and reduced transmission life. AMSOIL Synthetic ATV/UTV Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid is engineered to ensure stable synchronizer engagement that prevents shudder and promotes consistently fast, smooth shifting. It protects against wear during heavily loaded, high-temperature operating conditions and resists the effects of extreme hot and cold temperatures.

"DCTs are designed to give riders maximum power and improved shift performance," said AMSOIL Director, Product Marketing Len Groom. "They are complex designs subject to high heat and heavy loads. AMSOIL Synthetic ATV/UTV DCT Fluid is purpose-built for these applications. It is engineered to provide above-and-beyond protection for UTV DCTs and deliver the kind of performance hardcore riders demand."

AMSOIL Synthetic ATV/UTV Dual-Clutch Transmission Fluid is suitable for use in Can-Am* Maverick* R dual-clutch transmissions as an excellent alternative to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) fluids. It is Warranty Secure™ to ensure any manufacturer warranty remains intact.

*All trademarked names and images are the property of their respective owners and may be registered marks in some countries. No affiliation or endorsement claim, express or implied, is made by their use.

AMSOIL formulates advanced lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.

Media Contact

Shawn Swavely, AMSOIL INC., 715-399-6401, [email protected], www.AMSOIL.com

SOURCE AMSOIL INC.