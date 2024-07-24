AMSOIL Introduces Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil Product Line for Installers

New AMSOIL Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil is available in three viscosities and provides drivers with a significant upgrade over conventional motor oil.

SUPERIOR, Wis., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has launched a line of products designed for lubricant installers and their customers. New AMSOIL Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil is available in three viscosities, featuring greater than 50% synthetic content to offer motorists a step up in protection and performance over conventional oils.

AMSOIL Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil delivers all-temperature protection with a high dose of synthetic base oils and an advanced additive package. It effectively withstands heat to control deposits, prevent thickening and reduce oil consumption. Formulated with a high dose of detergent and dispersant additives, it resists deposit formation to help keep engines clean and running strong.

"We want to be the premier choice for oil-change professionals," said AMSOIL Sr. Product Manager – Automotive Alex Thompson. "Most shops offer a synthetic-blend option for customers in addition to high-mileage and full-synthetic choices. Adding AMSOIL Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil to our full line of top-performing synthetic products makes AMSOIL a strong partner for shops that want to provide their customers with the best protection in each category."

AMSOIL Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil meets the high standards installers and their customers are looking for. It's designed with the high-quality components necessary to protect modern engine technologies, including turbochargers and direct injection. AMSOIL Synthetic-Blend Motor Oil is available in 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities.

