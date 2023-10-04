AMSOIL Launches New Commercial-Grade Tractor Hydraulic/Transmission Oil

New synthetic-blend Universal Tractor Transmission Oil (UTTO) offers upgraded protection and performance in agricultural and commercial equipment.

SUPERIOR, Wis., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has launched new Commercial-Grade Tractor Hydraulic/Transmission Oil for hard-working agricultural and commercial equipment. It delivers exceptional value for customers seeking an upgrade over conventional and synthetic-blend oils.

Formulated with greater than 50% synthetic content and high-performance additives, AMSOIL Commercial-Grade Tractor Hydraulic/Transmission Oil minimizes viscosity change and provides outstanding wear protection. It features anti-wear additives to protect gears and other components undergoing severe-service load conditions, helping to prolong pump and valve life. Friction-modifier additives promote consistent clutch operation, reduced chatter and smooth operation, while anti-foam additives help control fade and reduce sponginess. The result is reduced maintenance and reliable operation for a wide range of applications.

"Our Commercial-Grade line is designed specifically for commercial operations looking for upgraded protection from standard conventional products, but don't want a full-synthetic solution," said AMSOIL Market Manager, Heavy-Duty Brett Granmo. "AMSOIL Commercial-Grade Tractor Hydraulic/Transmission Oil delivers on all counts – protection, performance and price."

AMSOIL Commercial-Grade Tractor Hydraulic/Transmission Oil is a synthetic-blend Universal Tractor Transmission Oil (UTTO) that is compatible with conventional tractor hydraulic/transmission oils. Use of AMSOIL lubricants does not void any new vehicle or equipment manufacturer's warranty.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.com. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Ave. Superior, WI 54880.

