AMSOIL Marine Engine Oil Now Available in Gallons for Added Convenience

New gallon packaging is available in 10W-30, 10W-40 and 25W-40 viscosities.

SUPERIOR, Wis., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL Marine Engine Oil is engineered for superior performance and protection in marine applications, and it is now available in 1-gallon containers. This new package size offers added convenience for owners of boats with larger sumps.

AMSOIL Marine Engine Oil is formulated with robust anti-wear additives to help reduce wear in metal-to-metal contact regions and guard against compression loss. It provides excellent shear stability and delivers a consistent lubricating film that helps protect engine components against the heat and stress of high-rpm operation. Fortified with potent rust inhibitors to prevent rust and corrosion, AMSOIL Marine Engine Oil protects engines during use and during inactivity or long-term storage.

"We are excited to offer AMSOIL Marine Oils in gallons," said AMSOIL Product Marketing Manager – Powersports Len Groom. "This will add much-needed convenience to the already rock-solid protection and performance these oils provide."

AMSOIL Marine Engine Oil is certified by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for use in gasoline-fueled four-stroke outboards, inboards, sterndrives and personal watercraft, and meets the API SM and NMMA FC-W Catalyst Compatible specifications. AMSOIL Marine Engine Oil is Warranty Secure,® keeping factory warranties intact. It is available in 10W-30, 10W-40 and 25W-40 viscosities.

Media Contact

Shawn Swavely, AMSOIL INC., 715-399-6401, [email protected], www.AMSOIL.com

SOURCE AMSOIL INC.