AMSOIL Products are Now the Official Lubricants of Lingenfelter Performance Engineering

AMSOIL and Lingenfelter Performance Engineering form partnership to test & develop products for cutting-edge automotive performance.

SUPERIOR, Wis., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL INC. has formed a strategic partnership with Lingenfelter Performance Engineering (LPE) to make AMSOIL products the official lubricants of LPE performance-engineered products. LPE is renowned for its cutting-edge engine builds and engine and chassis tuning components. They also provide component product-development services, durability testing and life-cycle improvements for manufacturers. Founded in 1973, LPE has become a globally recognized brand in the performance-engineering industry.

"Lingenfelter is a technology-driven company," said AMSOIL Chairman & CEO Alan Amatuzio. "They are constantly working to push automotive performance forward and they are only interested in high-quality components. We share those values, and we are excited for the product-development opportunities this partnership holds."

AMSOIL will provide lubricants for all Lingenfelter Performance Engineering builds and is the official lubricant partner for the Lingenfelter racing team. This partnership will also see AMSOIL formulate products specially engineered for the demands of Lingenfelter's radical builds. "The choice for us was performance-based," said Mark Rapson, COO/VP of Operations for LPE. "The synergy from a technical standpoint is why we wanted to align ourselves with AMSOIL. We're excited to work with them, offering detailed technical data for existing products, and input for the development of future products."

The AMSOIL-Lingenfelter Performance Engineering partnership promises big advantages for both companies and their customers as the companies partner to develop products that push vehicle performance to the limit.

AMSOIL formulates advanced synthetic lubricants and performance products for those who demand the best.

