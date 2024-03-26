AMSOIL Releases New Signature Series 0W-16 100% Synthetic Motor Oil

New 0W-16 viscosity delivers world-class AMSOIL Signature Series protection for Toyota and Honda applications.

SUPERIOR, Wis., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has launched a new addition to its top-tier Signature Series Synthetic Motor Oil line. New AMSOIL Signature Series 0W-16 100% Synthetic Motor Oil provides next-level engine protection for a new group of drivers, primarily those with Toyota and Honda applications calling for a 0W-16 viscosity.

AMSOIL Signature Series Synthetic Motor Oil provides 75% more engine protection against horsepower loss and wear than required by a leading industry standard,1 extending the life of vital components like pistons and cams. Its strong fluid film keeps metal surfaces separated while its robust anti-wear additives further reduce wear in metal-to-metal contact regions for maximum engine life. It features an advanced detergent system to protect vital engine parts, including pistons and rings.

Low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) is a common issue in today's advanced engines and is much more destructive than typical pre-ignition. AMSOIL Signature Series achieved 100% protection against LSPI in the engine test required by the GM dexos1® Gen 2 specification.2 It is ideal for use in turbocharged, direct-injection engines, protecting turbochargers 72% better than required by the GM dexos1 Gen 2 specification.3

AMSOIL Signature Series Synthetic Motor Oil is available in eight viscosities: 0W-16, 0W-20, 5W-20, 0W-30, 5W-30, 10W-30, 0W-40 and 5W-50. It offers guaranteed protection in normal service for up to 25,000 miles or one year, whichever comes first.

1 Based on independent testing of AMSOIL Signature Series 0W-20 using the ASTM D6891 standard test.

2 Based on zero LSPI events in five consecutive tests of AMSOIL Signature Series 5W-30 motor oil in the LSPI engine test required by the GM dexos1® Gen 2 specification.

3 Based on independent testing of AMSOIL Signature Series 5W-30 in the GM turbo coking test.

