AMSOIL Releases SEVERE GEAR® 75W-85 100% Synthetic Extreme-Pressure Gear Lube

New viscosity joins AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® 100% Synthetic Gear Lube family to protect the hardest-working applications.

SUPERIOR, Wis., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AMSOIL has added a new viscosity to the AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® Synthetic Gear Lube family. New AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® 75W-85 Extreme-Pressure Gear Lube is engineered for maximum performance in severe-duty applications that face towing, hauling, steep-hill driving, plowing, racing and more. These hard-working applications often face rapid acceleration, frequent stop-and-go operation and high ambient temperatures. As a result, they require a lubricant able to withstand the high-stress conditions in which they operate.

AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® 75W-85 Extreme-Pressure Gear Lube maintains its viscosity and protects against metal-to-metal contact. A proprietary blend of additives form an iron-sulfide barrier coating on gear surfaces to deliver an effective line of defense against wear, pitting and scoring. It resists breakdown from high heat and delivers excellent protection in both hot and cold temperature extremes. AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® 75W-85 Extreme-Pressure Gear Lube helps prevent thermal runaway by controlling friction and increased heat under demanding operating conditions.

"Lighter viscosities have become the new normal and are essential to meeting more stringent fuel economy regulations," said AMSOIL Sr. Product Manager Alex Thompson. "You shouldn't have to sacrifice wear protection for fuel economy, so we injected the same legendary performance and bulletproof protection you expect from AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® to this new lighter viscosity."

AMSOIL SEVERE GEAR® 75W-85 Extreme-Pressure Gear Lube is available in the award-winning Easy-Pack for easy installation. It joins previously available 75W-90, 75W-140, 80W-90, 75W-110 and SAE 250 viscosities in the SEVERE GEAR® family.

