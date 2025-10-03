AMSTAT Announces New Tools Empowering Business Aircraft Brokers At NBAA-BACE 2025

"With these enhancements, Premier+ isn't just about more data—it's about smarter action," said Kit Tankhiwale, Senior Product Innovator at AMSTAT. "From avoiding sanctioned aircraft to simplifying client reporting, Premier+ now offers brokers a single, powerful platform for market advantage." Post this

Attendees of NBAA-BACE 2025 can explore these Premier+ upgrades at Booth #2575:

Client Portal – A secure, branded portal that allows brokers to share aircraft specifications and market reports with clients—replacing the need for one-off PDFs. Brokers can also track client engagement for timely follow-ups.

MyMarket Changes – Expands AMSTAT's powerful editing, note-making, and document-attachment capabilities, allowing researchers to quickly catch up on markets they were actively working.

Aircraft Valuation Tool Enhancements – This AI-powered valuation tool now automatically logs estimated values for aircraft transactions, giving brokers a clear historical snapshot and the ability to track value trends for specific serial numbers.

Market Summary– Provides a modernized, easy-to-share market overview for more effective communication with clients.

Collateral & Damage Links – Offers direct access to broker collateral, logbooks, and other supporting research materials, along with integrated links to the latest NTSB damage reports for objective history checks.

Premier+ continues to include trusted features such as StatPak for market storytelling, the Sanctioned Aircraft List to help avoid high-risk assets, Company Fleet Metrics for benchmarking, customizable territories, and global flight data.

"With these enhancements, Premier+ isn't just about more data—it's about smarter action," said Kit Tankhiwale, Senior Product Innovator at AMSTAT. "From avoiding sanctioned aircraft to simplifying client reporting, Premier+ now offers brokers a single, powerful platform for market advantage."

Availability

These premium features are available immediately for AMSTAT Premier+ subscribers. For pricing and additional information, prospective clients may contact Steve Tsilevich at [email protected], and current subscribers may contact Sonja Burke at [email protected].

About AMSTAT, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Eatontown, NJ, AMSTAT is the leading provider of market research and intelligence for the corporate aviation industry. AMSTAT's mission is to deliver timely, accurate, and objective information that creates revenue opportunities and competitive advantages for brokers, dealers, finance companies, fractional providers, and suppliers of aircraft parts and services.

