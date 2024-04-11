Amsterdam Drone Week Announces Strategic Partnership with Commercial UAV Expo

"Commercial UAV Expo's success in North America and the tremendous growth of the European UAS market has paved the way for Commercial UAV Expo Europe, enabling us to provide value for commercial UAS end-users, solutions providers, and the commercial drone ecosystem in Europe." - Lee Corkhill Post this

Commercial UAV Expo Europe and Amsterdam Drone Week will be co-located 8-10 April, 2025 at RAI Amsterdam. The event brings together the whole drone and air mobility ecosystem under one roof with the aim of accelerating scalability and improving the integration of air mobility services worldwide. Commercial UAV Expo Europe will feature a traditional trade fair that brings together all relevant market players and will offer a complete overview of industrial and enterprise solutions across key industry segments, including Construction, Drone Delivery, Energy & Utilities, Forestry & Agriculture, Infrastructure & Transportation, Public Safety & Emergency Services, Security, and Surveying & Mapping. This focused approach ensures that attendees will engage with the most relevant education, contacts, technology, and services, tailored specifically to their industry needs.

Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of Commercial UAV Expo, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with Amsterdam Drone Week is a significant milestone. "Commercial UAV Expo's success in North America and the tremendous growth of the European UAS market have paved the way for Commercial UAV Expo Europe, enabling us to provide value for commercial UAS end-users, solutions providers, and the commercial drone ecosystem in Europe. Driven by customer demand for a dedicated European event, our aim is to enhance accessibility to the industry and help propel the market forward."

Nynke Lipsius, Group Director Mobility at RAI Amsterdam adds: "We are truly excited to re-establish our partnership as we will be able to service the air mobility industry as a whole, making the global impact even bigger. This will lead to the acceleration of scalability and improve integration of air mobility services."

Commercial UAV Expo's commitment to practical applications of drone technology complements ADW's visionary outlook on the future of drone taxis, urban air mobility, and integrated mobility services. This event would highlight small unmanned aerial systems and their current capabilities and brings together experts, professionals, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss and explore various aspects of air mobility, including advancements in aviation technology, urban air mobility, drone technology, regulatory frameworks, sustainability, and the future of transportation.

The partnership signifies a convergence of the past, present, and future of drone technology, offering deep-dive discussions, solutions to key challenges faced by operators, and a glimpse into the future of mobility. By bringing together leading experts, technologies, and innovations, Commercial UAV Expo Europe and ADW are setting the stage for a groundbreaking event that will shape the future of the Air Mobility industry.

Commercial UAV Expo Europe is presented by Commercial UAV News and will take place 8-10 April 2025, at RAI Amsterdam in the Netherlands. It will be co-located with Amsterdam Drone Week. For more information, visit http://www.expouav.com/europe.

Commercial UAV Expo Europe is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio, which also includes Commercial UAV Expo, Commercial UAV News, Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK), and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at Commercial UAV Expo Europe, visit the exhibitor information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at [email protected] or + (207)-842-5646 or Dominique, Caron, Sales Representative, at [email protected] or + (207) 842-5404. For information on attending, visit https://www.expouav.com/europe or email [email protected].

Amsterdam Drone Week is the global platform for sharing knowledge on current air solutions, potential innovations and vital regulations. It's a top-level meeting point where all key players, big and small, commercial and non-commercial, from various industries, knowledge institutes and authorities, gather to co-create and co-operate. In 2025, it will take place 8-10 April and be co-located with Commercial UAV Expo Europe.

