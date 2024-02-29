AMSYS Innovative Solutions Hires Healthcare Technology Expert Katie McCone as Vice President of the North-East and Atlantic Coast Division

"We are thrilled that Katie McCone will bring her domestic and international expertise in digital innovation to our team. She is a proven leader who is dedicated to improving outcomes for hospitals and their patients," states AMSYS founder and CEO Khalid Parekh. Post this

Katie will lead the AMSYS team as the Master Technology Integrator for Henry Ford Health's $1.8 B campus transformation project. AMSYS will provide IT and low voltage services from visioning to implementation for this over 1 million square foot healthcare campus redevelopment.

Before joining AMSYS, McCone worked at Battelle Memorial Institute in National Security Cyber. She also brings her experience as a Healthcare Technology Director while at Johnson Controls International.

McCone received her engineering degree from the University of Michigan and received an MBA from Johns Hopkins University with a concentration in healthcare technology and innovation. Katie has served on multiple local and national boards including Women in Healthcare, Junior League of Annapolis President and Make-A-Wish Advisory Board.

About AMSYS Innovative Solutions

Founded in 2003, AMSYS Innovative Solutions is an IT-focused organization with long-term clients in multiple business sectors including energy, technology, healthcare, retail and entertainment. AMSYS has focused on lasting relationships with large national and global clients throughout its over 20-year history. AMSYS Innovative Solutions is part of the AMSYS Group family of companies.

Media Contact

Peter Schwartz, AMSYS Innovative Solutions., 713-484-7786, [email protected], https://amsysis.com/

SOURCE AMSYS Innovative Solutions.