AMSYS Moves Aggressively into Sports and Entertainment with Hire of Daniel Bazarte as Vice President of Global Enterprise Solutions

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IT leader AMSYS is moving into Sports and Entertainment in a big way with the recent hire of Daniel Bazarte as Vice President of Global Enterprise Solutions. Daniel Bazarte was Head of Technology at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), the premier Formula One racetrack in the world. At AMSYS he will spearhead Technical and Engineering Design for the AMSYS Sports & Entertainment Division.
"Daniel Bazarte brings over 20 years of experience in the technology, network engineering, and cybersecurity industries," stated AMSYS Founder & CEO Khalid Parekh, "not to mention over a decade in Motorsport, Sports and Entertainment. His extensive background includes establishing strong relationships with key players in the world of racing, particularly Formula One. We are excited to have him on board."
As Director of Technology at Circuit of The Americas, the only dedicated Formula One track in North America, Daniel Bazarte was instrumental in running the United States Grand Prix Formula One. He also helped run other major events, such as MotoGP, NASCAR, and hundreds of concerts featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Elton John. Daniel's expertise in implementing cutting-edge technology solutions significantly enhanced the fan experience and operational efficiency at COTA.
"After more than 10 years at COTA, leading the team through the adrenaline-driven events and crisis management necessary for Formula One to succeed, I am excited to join the AMSYS team, which I know can compete at the highest level," stated Daniel Bazarte. "Working with AMSYS senior management through the 2023 Lenovo United States Grand Prix, it was clear that the AMSYS team could dynamically adapt and excel in the crucible that is Formula One."
Starting as a small break & fix shop in 2003, AMSYS has now evolved into a cutting-edge multi-million-dollar organization that provides innovative solutions to enterprises of all sizes, including in the energy, finance, health care, logistics, sports and entertainment, technology, and retail fields.
Seasoned teams of experts back up all AMSYS work with decades of experience in their respective fields. In addition, AMSYS prides itself as a long-term business partner based on integrity, honor, and mutual gain, so all decisions are made based on the prosperity and well-being of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, or partners.
