AMSYS Moves Aggressively into Sports and Entertainment with Hire of Daniel Bazarte as Vice President of Global Enterprise Solutions

As Director of Technology at Circuit of The Americas, the only dedicated Formula One track in North America, Daniel Bazarte was instrumental in running the United States Grand Prix Formula One. He also helped run other major events, such as MotoGP, NASCAR, and hundreds of concerts featuring artists such as Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Elton John. Daniel's expertise in implementing cutting-edge technology solutions significantly enhanced the fan experience and operational efficiency at COTA.

"After more than 10 years at COTA, leading the team through the adrenaline-driven events and crisis management necessary for Formula One to succeed, I am excited to join the AMSYS team, which I know can compete at the highest level," stated Daniel Bazarte. "Working with AMSYS senior management through the 2023 Lenovo United States Grand Prix, it was clear that the AMSYS team could dynamically adapt and excel in the crucible that is Formula One."

More about AMSYS

Starting as a small break & fix shop in 2003, AMSYS has now evolved into a cutting-edge multi-million-dollar organization that provides innovative solutions to enterprises of all sizes, including in the energy, finance, health care, logistics, sports and entertainment, technology, and retail fields.

Seasoned teams of experts back up all AMSYS work with decades of experience in their respective fields. In addition, AMSYS prides itself as a long-term business partner based on integrity, honor, and mutual gain, so all decisions are made based on the prosperity and well-being of the AMSYS Family, including employees, clients, or partners.

Media Contact

Peter Schwartz, AMSYS, 713-484-7786, [email protected], https://amsysis.com/

SOURCE AMSYS