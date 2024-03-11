AMT Announces Launch of ROBiN AI-Powered Flexible Material Handling Solution for Warehousing

"ROBiN's unique and adaptable design supports various case dimensions and operates effectively without needing to know in advance the count of cases per layer or their precise placement and alignment." Post this

"We are excited to launch ROBiN, our flexible material handling solution, which was designed to significantly enhance efficiency and throughput in warehouse induction operations," said AMT President Craig Salvalaggio. "ROBiN's unique and adaptable design supports various case dimensions and operates effectively without needing to know in advance the count of cases per layer or their precise placement and alignment. This flexibility enables us to meet our clients' diverse operational needs and drive forward the capabilities of automated systems."

For more information on ROBiN, read this case study, download this brochure, and watch this video.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering support, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

Media Contact

Georgia H. Whalen, Rivergate Marketing, (978) 697-2664, [email protected], https://www.appliedmfg.com/

SOURCE Applied Manufacturing Technologies