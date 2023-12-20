AMT Expands Engineering Services Portfolio with Ignition Programming to Drive Operational Efficiency in Smart Manufacturing Automation Systems

Our Ignition projects have demonstrated the immense potential for data-driven, lean manufacturing, and operational excellence, and has inspired us to integrate Ignition programming as a cornerstone of our 2024 initiative. Post this

"Our Ignition projects have demonstrated the immense potential for data-driven, lean manufacturing, and operational excellence, and has inspired us to integrate Ignition programming as a cornerstone of our 2024 initiative," said AMT President Craig Salvalaggio. "Our clients valued the power of integrated data to drive lean and smarter manufacturing and achieve operational efficiency and their software engineers were impressed with the ease in which real-time status and control, historical data logging, UDTs & templates, and alarming could be implemented."

Ignition by Inductive Automation enables comprehensive digital integration in industrial settings, allowing for the connection of multiple devices and extensive data collection. The platform facilitates the creation and deployment of custom applications across a variety of industrial and mobile devices, enhancing operational efficiency.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is an industry leader in autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics, automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, and engineering support globally. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of experience engaged in automation projects across an array of industries. With a deep bench of experienced, innovative automation engineers, consultants, and programmers, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. From AMT's Orion, Michigan headquarters, the company has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide on 5,500 projects for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

