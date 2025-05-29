AMT Launches Flexible CRX-Based Collaborative Palletizing Solution

"Cobot technology finally gives manufacturers a way to automate palletizing in places where industrial robots simply won't fit. This system is ideal for high-mix, low-volume production or facilities with tight space constraints." Post this

"Ease of use was our top priority," said Ben Kurth, Director of Engineering at AMT. "Users can quickly input case dimensions, select a pallet pattern, and begin operation: no coding or specialized training needed. That flexibility is a game changer for dynamic production environments."

With a 30 kg payload, 1,889 mm reach, and IP67 rating, the FANUC CRX-30iA is an industrial-grade robot designed for continuous operation in demanding environments. As a power- and force-limited cobot, it can safely work in close proximity to people without the need for fencing, freeing up valuable floor space and eliminating the costs and complexity of traditional industrial robot cells.

Starting at $120K, AMT's palletizing solution typically delivers return on investment in under one year through productivity gains, injury prevention, and operational flexibility. The system is designed to be easily moved between lines, allowing operators to make quick position adjustments and resume palletizing within minutes.

Key advantages include:

Collaborative safety: Built-in sensors monitor joint torque and amperage to detect human contact and stop safely

Custom configuration: Tailored integration with existing warehouse management systems (WMS) and plant networks

Operator independence: No engineering support needed to reconfigure for new products or pallet patterns

Space efficiency: Compact, mobile footprint fits easily into existing lines

Industry flexibility: Ideal for packaging operations in food & beverage, logistics, pharmaceuticals, and more

Optimized for case handling: Built for precise, consistent box stacking and adaptable to different case sizes and patterns

"Cobots are ideal for repetitive, high-precision tasks like case handling and palletizing," said Craig Salvalaggio, President of AMT. "We've built a system that delivers the speed, safety, and flexibility today's manufacturers need to stay competitive—especially as they face ongoing labor shortages and ergonomic risks on the plant floor."

To learn more about AMT's cobot palletizing solution, explore the technical overview, watch the live video, or download the detailed brochure.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is a global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT is a FANUC Level V Authorized System Integrator and employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with more than 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

