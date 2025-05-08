AMT President Craig Salvalaggio to Join Panel at Automate 2025

"I'm honored to join this panel alongside such respected voices in our industry at Automate 2025. Knowing where to begin with automation can often be the biggest challenge, and I look forward to discussing how system integrators can simplify that path and ensure long-term success." Post this

Craig Salvalaggio brings more than two decades of automation experience to the panel, including his current role leading AMT's engineering, sales, and operations teams. AMT supports the design, build, and implementation of robotic solutions for manufacturers, systems integrators, line builders and warehousing and logistics clients. Salvalaggio is a recognized voice in the industry, he regularly contributes insights through conference presentations, committee leadership within the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), and authored numerous resources like The End User's System Integrator Selection Process: A Comprehensive How-To Guide for Selecting the Right System Integrator. To learn more about the Automate Conference and Show, click here, or book a meeting with Salvalaggio during the event.

Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), the Automate Conference and Show is the premier event for automation professionals across industries. Taking place May 12–15, 2025, at Huntington Place in Detroit, MI, the event features expert-led sessions, hands-on exhibits, and networking opportunities with leaders in robotics, machine vision, motion control, and AI. Attendees include manufacturers, OEMs, system integrators, and others exploring the latest automation innovations and strategies to boost efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.

About Applied Manufacturing Technologies

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is a global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

