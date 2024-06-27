AMT Strengthens Engineering Services Department Leadership with Key Appointments

"Anna Jacobs is an outstanding member of the AMT team who brings a wealth of experience to the table, including a unique combination of skills in sales and marketing. We are doubly excited to announce the promotion of Mike Ingles, joining Anna on AMT's Engineering Services team." Post this

"Anna is an outstanding member of the AMT team who brings a wealth of experience to the table, including a unique combination of skills in sales and marketing," said Craig Salvalaggio, President at AMT. "She consistently goes above and beyond for our clients. With Anna's involvement, AMT's services department is poised for growth while continuing to deliver the innovative solutions and exceptional support that our industrial automation clients have come to expect."

"I am honored to accelerate the sales and business development efforts for AMT's Engineering Services department," said Jacobs. "With 75 highly-trained engineers on our team, we are dedicated to working with clients through any and every step of their industrial automation journey. With such a wide range of engineering expertise within our group, we are ready to work with all types of clients, including other system integrators as needed. I am excited to collaborate with Mike and our team as a whole to deliver remarkable robotics and automation solutions wherever they are needed."

"We are doubly excited to announce the promotion of Mike Ingles, joining Anna on AMT's Engineering Services team," remarked Salvalaggio. "Mike brings a wealth of experience to this role. He is a 35-year veteran of the automation industry with a deep understanding of the current state of the industry, as well as the general challenges surrounding robotics and automation projects. Working with Anna, the duo will drive our commitment to ensuring our services department remains at the forefront of the industry."

In his previous roles at AMT as process engineer and program manager, Ingles has helped numerous clients achieve their production goals. His new role will expand the breadth and reach of his unique skillset and expertise to even more of AMT's new and existing clients. "I am thrilled to take on this new role in Engineering Services working alongside Anna to support automation users," said Ingles. "I look forward to working closely with all of our clients to help them achieve their production and business goals."

Founded in 1989, Applied Manufacturing Technologies is a global industry leader in automated end-of-line solutions, complex material handling systems, engineering services, and autonomous mobile robots for warehousing and logistics. AMT employs more than 120 experienced and highly-trained controls and automation engineers with over 1,250 combined years of automation experience across a multitude of manufacturing industries. From this deep bench of talent, AMT assists customers with projects at any stage of development, from conceptualization and design to troubleshooting and expansion. Headquartered in Orion, Michigan, AMT has engineered more than 25,000 automation systems worldwide for more than 600 customers. For more information, visit AMT's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and YouTube.

