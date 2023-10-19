AMT's Michael Horth Honored with Prestigious PMMI 'On the Rise' Award for Exceptional Leadership Potential in Packaging and Manufacturing Industry

Michael Horth is a shining example of a bright and dedicated professional. His contributions continue to shape our industry positively. Post this

Horth, who started his journey with AMT as an entry-level automation engineer in 2013, has exemplified a commitment to innovation and industry advancement. Over the past decade, he has ascended the ranks to become a senior controls engineer, earning a strong reputation both within AMT and throughout the broader industry. "Mike truly embodies our AMT Core Values. He is always willing to embrace new challenges and drive our company forward, but Mike's biggest contribution lies in his mentorship," said Engineering Group Leader Jason Markesino, Horth's manager. "Employees cherish their time with Mike; he is patient and understanding. His knack for simplifying complex topics into learnable chunks greatly enhances retention, ultimately making our team stronger."

"Michael Horth is a shining example of a bright and dedicated professional," said Mike Jacobs, founder of AMT. "He is not only a willing mentor but also has a pleasant and easy smile that often lights up the room. Michael's exceptional ability to describe complicated operations in terms others can grasp makes him very deserving of this award. His contributions continue to shape our industry positively."

Horth's contributions to AMT encompass software development, technology integration and mentorship. In his current role, he has significantly contributed to controls engineering, particularly in the integration of Allen Bradley PLC programming and FANUC robotics programming. His expertise in controls and robotics automation has led to improved automation solutions for the company's clients. He has notably advanced the course of AMT in his experimentation with new technologies including AI powered 3D vision solutions for depalletizing, enabling the company to expand into new markets. "In my day-to-day engineering career, I use Horth's mentality of how to explain a new topic, program, and guide others to become a stronger, more efficient engineer," noted AMT Controls Engineer Darin Shillair. "It has been an honor working under and alongside Michael Horth."

