Amund Vik, former Norwegian deputy energy minister, joins Eurasia Group as senior advisor

"Amund was at the forefront of Norway's energy policy-setting when the Russia-Ukraine war started and brings unparalleled expertise and understanding of the European energy policy landscape." - Rachel Gangji, Eurasia Group managing director of global markets. Tweet this

"Amund brings a depth and passion for the energy conversation to Eurasia Group's offerings in this area," said vice chairman Gerald Butts. "We're delighted to welcome him on board to advise our team and clients on a topic that is only going to become more pressing in the future."

"Amund was at the forefront of Norway's energy policy-setting when the Russia-Ukraine war started and brings unparalleled expertise and understanding of the European energy policy landscape," said Rachel Gangji, managing director of global markets at the firm. "Eurasia Group's clients in Europe and beyond will benefit immensely from his insights and deep understanding of the complexities of energy markets and the outlook for energy transition."

Vik's appointment is effective from 1 September, and he will be based in Oslo.

If you are a member of the media and would like more information, or to access our research and analysis, please contact [email protected].

About Eurasia Group

Eurasia Group is the world's leading global political risk company. Its expertise includes developed and developing countries in every region of the world, specific economic sectors, and the business and investment playing fields of the future. With best-in-class advisory and consulting offerings, and GZERO Media, the Eurasia Group umbrella provides the marketplace with a complete political risk solution. "Politics first" grounds the firm's work: It is the lens through which Eurasia Group views the world, with a commitment to analysis that is free of political bias and the influence of private interests.

Media Contact

Katharine Starr, Eurasia Group, 2025405144, [email protected], https://www.eurasiagroup.net/

SOURCE Eurasia Group