Amy Edmondson Will Deliver Keynote at ATD 2025 Conference

She studies teaming, psychological safety, and organizational learning, and her articles have been published in numerous academic and management outlets. Her 2019 book, The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation, and Growth, has been translated into 15 languages. She is the author of four other books that explore teamwork in dynamic organizational environments and the challenges and opportunities of teaming across industries.

Edmondson's latest book, Right Kind of Wrong, builds on her prior work on psychological safety and teaming to provide a framework for thinking about, discussing, and practicing the science of failing well. First published in the US and the UK in September 2023, the book is due to be translated into 15 additional languages and was selected for the Financial Times and Schroders Best Business Book of the Year award.

