Amy Kennedy Joins Little Otter as Advisor to Extend Impact and Accessibility for Children's and Family Mental Health

New partnership with Amy Kennedy will work to extend impact of Little Otter as it seeks to transform and drive the mental health landscape for today and tomorrow.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Little Otter, a pioneering company dedicated to transforming mental health care for children and families, today announced that Amy Kennedy has joined the organization as a mental health advocate and advisor. The new partnership will work to extend the impact of Little Otter as it seeks to transform and drive the mental health landscape for today and tomorrow.

Amy Kennedy, a mother of five and a beacon of mental health advocacy, brings a wealth of experience to her advisory role and an unwavering commitment to improving mental health services. As an experienced educator, former congressional candidate, and Co-Founder of The Kennedy Forum with her husband, Patrick Kennedy, she has dedicated her life to improving access to mental health care for all. Her role as an advisor will amplify Little Otter's mission to provide comprehensive, accessible, and effective mental health care for children and their families.

"Amy Kennedy's extensive background in mental health advocacy and education aligns perfectly with our goals at Little Otter," said Dr. Helen Egger, CEO and Co-Founder of Little Otter. "As we continue to innovate and expand our services to meet the growing needs of families everywhere, Amy's advocacy and insights will only make us better and increase the possibilities of what we can accomplish."

Amy Kennedy was also a board member of Mental Health America and serves on the advisory board of The Jed Foundation, an organization that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults in the United States. Her insight and expertise will be invaluable in guiding Little Otter's strategic initiatives and ensuring that the company's services remain at the forefront of pediatric, maternal, and whole-family mental health care.

"I am honored to join Little Otter as an advisor," said Amy Kennedy. "The work they are doing is critical to the well-being of children and families, and I am eager to contribute to their efforts in making mental health care more accessible and effective."

Little Otter offers a unique approach to mental health care rooted in evidence-based practices and data-driven solutions, combining innovative technology with personalized care from licensed professionals. The company's comprehensive services include therapy, psychiatry, and wellness programs designed specifically for children and their families. Little Otter partners with health plans, healthcare provider networks, schools, and strategic partners to extend its reach and significantly impact the mental health and well-being of the families it serves.

