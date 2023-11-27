Amy McGraw Joins Reell as Marketing Communications Specialist

New addition brings extensive experience in B2B digital marketing communications
SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Reell Precision Manufacturing, a world leader in innovative small package motion control, is pleased to announce that Amy McGraw has joined the company in the role of Marketing Communications Specialist.
Amy joins Reell with strong capabilities in web development, new product introduction and trade show support. She has experience in all steps in the creation of advertising, from ideation to production. Prior to joining Reell, Amy was solely responsible for marketing communications at an industrial machine manufacturer, where she oversaw all aspects of outbound marketing and sales support.
Reell Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service Jack Field is excited to have Amy join the team. "Amy brings an outstanding set of skills and relevant experience to Reell. She understands industrial B2B marketing communications and is well equipped to accept the challenge of improving our digital marketing programs."
A native of Minnesota, Amy holds a BS degree in Cross-Media Graphics from the University of Wisconsin Stout. She will serve Reell's customers from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.
Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.
Media Contact
Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 484-2447, [email protected], www.reell.com
SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing
