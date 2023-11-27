Amy McGraw Joins Reell as Marketing Communications Specialist

Amy brings an outstanding set of skills and relevant experience to Reell. She understands industrial B2B marketing communications and is well equipped to accept the challenge of improving our digital marketing programs. Post this

Reell Vice President of Global Sales and Customer Service Jack Field is excited to have Amy join the team. "Amy brings an outstanding set of skills and relevant experience to Reell. She understands industrial B2B marketing communications and is well equipped to accept the challenge of improving our digital marketing programs."

A native of Minnesota, Amy holds a BS degree in Cross-Media Graphics from the University of Wisconsin Stout. She will serve Reell's customers from Reell's corporate headquarters in Saint Paul.

Reell Precision Manufacturing is a global company that provides high-quality innovative solutions to transmit torque, control angular position and protect delicate components from excessive force. Combining the world's most precisely controlled torque technology with the industry's most experienced engineering team to provide a perfect product fit in customer applications. Reell's patented technology is widely used in the automotive, consumer electronics, aircraft interiors, medical technology, workstation furniture, kiosk/data terminal, and architectural lighting industries.

Media Contact

Jack Field, Reell Precision Manufacturing, +1 (651) 484-2447, [email protected], www.reell.com

SOURCE Reell Precision Manufacturing