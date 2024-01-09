Amy Petrovich Joins Leading International Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan as Account Coordinator

"Her expertise in digital marketing and social media, along with her background in public relations, align perfectly with Red Banyan's comprehensive approach to strategic communications," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman Post this

"I am looking forward to working with and learning from an amazing group of talented individuals on Red Banyan's crisis response team," Petrovich said.

"Red Banyan is a one-of-a-kind company dedicated to the success of their clients and employees, and I am excited to continue to be a part of that."

Petrovich holds a master's degree in Strategic Communications and Public Relations, a master's degree in Digital Marketing, and a bachelor's degree in Communications with a focus on Public Relations & Advertising, all earned from Sacred Heart University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amy to our team of communications professionals," said Red Banyan Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "Her expertise in digital marketing and social media, along with her background in public relations, align perfectly with Red Banyan's comprehensive approach to strategic communications."

Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.

