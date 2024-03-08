Amy Synnott Named Next Editor-in-Chief of Artful Living

On the heels of their 15th anniversary, Artful Living names their next Editor-in-Chief.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artful Living, the premier independent lifestyle quarterly, announced today that Amy Synnott will be joining the publication as Editor-in-Chief. Synnott succeeds Kate Nelson in the position, who will transition into the role of Editor-at-Large. In her role, Synnott will oversee editorial coverage across all channels, including print and digital.

"Curating the best in art, home, design, style, culture, and travel with irresistible photography and award-winning long-form journalism, Artful Living is truly in a league of its own when it comes to independent boutique lifestyle magazines," said Synnott. "And as a longtime style and design obsessive who still believes deeply in the enduring power of print, I couldn't be more thrilled to join the Artful Living team and to lead this beloved brand into its dynamic next chapter."

Synnott brings decades of experience having served in senior editorial positions at ELLE Magazine, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, and Glamour, where she was responsible for spearheading exclusive collaborations with luminaries from the worlds of art, fashion, beauty and entertainment in addition to steering strategic editorial vision across all media platforms.

"The experience that Amy brings to Artful Living will expand and elevate a legacy of exceptional long-form journalism and creative content, bringing a tremendous amount of value to readers and advertisers alike," said Artful Living's Publisher Emma Cutler Velez. "The future is bright for Artful Living and partners."

"Amy's an exciting and creative leader who's overseen editorial teams at the highest level so we couldn't be more thrilled and humbled to have her on board," said Artful Living's President Pete Burgeson. "Her vision and experience will be invaluable as we bring our readers the amazing content they've come to love along with surprise peeks at the unexpected. And best of all, this comes at a time of unparalleled opportunity for the publication. I couldn't be more proud of the work we've done to date, but I also couldn't be more excited about what's to come."

ABOUT ARTFUL LIVING

Artful Living is one of the top independent boutique lifestyle magazines across the United States with international reach. Founded in 2008, this award-winning quarterly magazine features engaging original content and beautiful design, bringing the best of the North and beyond to an affluent audience with impeccable taste. This elegant, intelligent publication aims to inspire and entertain, highlighting culture, home, style, travel, food, profiles and more. The Artful Living lifestyle brand is headquartered in Minneapolis.

Media Contact

Meg Kelly, Artful Living, 1 952-230-3133, [email protected], artfulliving.com/

SOURCE Artful Living