Amy's Attic Self Storage Donates $5,000 to Support Adults with Special Needs

"Amy's Attic Self Storage is honored to support the mission of Eldred's Nursery Foundation," said a company spokesperson. "We believe in the power of meaningful employment and inclusion, and we're proud to help create opportunities for adults with special needs in our community."

To further support these efforts, Eldred's Nursery Foundation invites the public to a Wine Pairing Fundraiser—a special evening of wine, food, and giving back—on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The Smith Family Farm House, located at 3205 Airport Trail, Temple, Texas.

Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of fine wines paired with gourmet dishes, all while learning more about the mission and impact of Eldred's Nursery Foundation. The event promises an unforgettable evening of community, connection, and charity.

"All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly toward programs that promote independence, personal growth, and job training for individuals with disabilities," said a board member of Eldred's Nursery Foundation. "We are deeply grateful to Amy's Attic Self Storage for their generous donation and ongoing support."

Registration is only $75.00 per person and can be found at Enfound.org/upcoming-events, by phone 254 831 3006 and in-person at Eldred's Nursery located at 1220 B North Main Street in Belton.

Amy's Attic Self Storage is locally owned and one of the fastest growing privately held self-storage portfolios in Texas. With state of the art facilities, Amy's Attic provides traditional fixed mini storage, covered parking and outdoor storage. Amy's Attic Self Storage also provides convenient 'rent anytime' kiosks, ATMs and full-service trucks for rent at various locations. Visit www.amysatticss.com or call (855) 426-9728 to learn more about Amy's Attic Self Storage, its storage offerings, available meeting space, Amy in the Community or Amy in Education.

