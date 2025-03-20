Amy's Attic Self Storage Launches Exclusive Baylor Bundle for Baylor University Students

We understand the unique storage needs of Baylor students, and the Baylor Bundle is our way of making their summer transitions as seamless as possible. Post this

A 4-month storage unit rental





Package Acceptance service for UPS, USPS, DHL, and FedEx





Essential packing supplies, including five small boxes, tape, and bubble wrap

With pricing options tailored to student needs, the 10x10 unit is available for $648, while the 5x10 unit is $484. This package ensures students have a secure space for their belongings while they are away, eliminating the stress of moving out and back in at the start of the next semester.

"We understand the unique storage needs of Baylor students, and the Baylor Bundle is our way of making their summer transitions as seamless as possible," said Lisa Miller, Manager at Amy's Attic Self Storage in Waco, Texas.

Availability is limited, and students are encouraged to reserve their Baylor Bundle as soon as possible to secure their space.

For more information or to reserve your unit, visit https://www.amysatticss.com/waco-tx/ or call (254) 651-1579.

About Amy's Attic Self Storage

Amy's Attic Self Storage has been a trusted provider of secure and convenient storage solutions in Central Texas for over twenty years. Committed to customer service and community engagement, Amy's Attic Self Storage offers a variety of storage options to meet the diverse needs of residents, businesses, and students.

1821 S. New Road, Waco, TX 76711

https://www.amysatticss.com/waco-tx/

(254) 651-1579

Media Contact

Bob Vamvas, Amy's Attic Self Storage, 1 (254) 651-1579, [email protected], https://www.amysatticss.com

SOURCE Amy’s Attic Self Storage