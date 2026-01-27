An African-focused startup wins Global Water Resilience Award in Davos

Desalytics Water Solutions, an African-focused water technology company, has been named a winner of the Water Resilience Challenge, an initiative by UpLink (World Economic Forum) and HCL Group announced in Davos. The recognition highlights Desalytics' innovative work improving water quality, reliability, and resilience across Africa. By combining technology with local capacity building, Desalytics empowers engineers and operators to manage water systems sustainably. CEO Walid Khoury said the award affirms the company's mission to strengthen water resilience through practical solutions and partnerships.
DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Desalytics Water Solutions, a water technology company serving industrial and municipal clients across Africa, has been named one of the winners of the Water Resilience Challenge, a global innovation initiative run by UpLink, the World Economic Forum's open innovation platform, in partnership with HCL Group. The challenge seeks innovative solutions that enable water resilience across sectors.
As a challenge winner, Desalytics will collaborate with fellow innovators, UpLink and partners from the World Economic Forum's Food and Water Initiative, gaining partnerships, visibility and support to scale its impact and contribute to a more water-resilient future.
Desalytics supports industrial facilities, food and beverage manufacturing, utilities, and municipalities in Africa with solutions that improve water quality, system reliability and operational efficiency. The company provides water testing and monitoring systems, treatment solutions and performance-optimisation tools that help clients meet increasingly stringent regulatory, environmental and sustainability expectations while managing cost and risk.
A core element of Desalytics' model is the combination of technology with talent and capacity development. Through training programmes, technical support and collaboration with local experts, the company builds long-term in-country capabilities, empowering local entrepreneurs, engineers, and operators to manage and optimise their water systems.
"We're proud to be recognised as one of the winners of UpLink and HCL Group's Water Resilience Challenge," said Walid Khoury, founder and CEO of Desalytics. "The focus of this challenge aligns with our mission: helping industrial and municipal clients in Africa strengthen water resilience through practical technologies and strong local talent."
"Our vision is to build a scalable, impact-driven platform that makes water systems more reliable and sustainable in some of the world's most challenging environments," he added. "This recognition, and the collaboration opportunities it brings through the World Economic Forum's Food and Water Initiative, will help us deepen our contribution to global water and climate resilience."
Having reached this milestone largely through bootstrapped growth and reinvested resources, Desalytics is now exploring partnerships with organisations that share its ambition to scale responsible water and climate solutions. Priority areas include joint innovation projects, capacity-building initiatives and growth capital to accelerate the deployment of proven solutions across additional countries and sectors.
Walid Khoury, Desalytics, 971 565362147, [email protected], www.desalytics.com
