An African-focused startup wins Global Water Resilience Award in Davos

Desalytics supports industrial facilities, food and beverage manufacturing, utilities, and municipalities in Africa with solutions that improve water quality, system reliability and operational efficiency. The company provides water testing and monitoring systems, treatment solutions and performance-optimisation tools that help clients meet increasingly stringent regulatory, environmental and sustainability expectations while managing cost and risk.

A core element of Desalytics' model is the combination of technology with talent and capacity development. Through training programmes, technical support and collaboration with local experts, the company builds long-term in-country capabilities, empowering local entrepreneurs, engineers, and operators to manage and optimise their water systems.

"We're proud to be recognised as one of the winners of UpLink and HCL Group's Water Resilience Challenge," said Walid Khoury, founder and CEO of Desalytics. "The focus of this challenge aligns with our mission: helping industrial and municipal clients in Africa strengthen water resilience through practical technologies and strong local talent."

"Our vision is to build a scalable, impact-driven platform that makes water systems more reliable and sustainable in some of the world's most challenging environments," he added. "This recognition, and the collaboration opportunities it brings through the World Economic Forum's Food and Water Initiative, will help us deepen our contribution to global water and climate resilience."

Having reached this milestone largely through bootstrapped growth and reinvested resources, Desalytics is now exploring partnerships with organisations that share its ambition to scale responsible water and climate solutions. Priority areas include joint innovation projects, capacity-building initiatives and growth capital to accelerate the deployment of proven solutions across additional countries and sectors.

